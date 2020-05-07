tech2 News Staff

Amazon India has announced that Prime members in the country will now have access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency, and Prime-only tournaments, in a couple of popular mobile games – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words With Friends 2, Mafia City, and World Cricket Championship 2.

Amazon India has set up a dedicated microsite that lists all gaming benefits that Prime members can avail.

How to claim the free Amazon Prime Gaming benefits?

In order to claim the benefits for any of the game, follow the three steps mentioned below:

Step 1:Download the app you want to avail in-game benefits in from Amazon app Store or Google Play store. If you already have the game installed, then ignore this step.

Step 2:Launch the game app. Check the events/gifts/claims in the app, and you will see an offer by Amazon Prime. Tap on Claim now.

Step 3:Login in with your Amazon ID and password. You will see another pop-up asking you to claim your reward. Tap on that and hurraah! you just earned yourself some free stuff.

As of now, the in-game free content available is limited and includes things like a Stadium Unlock for World Cricket Championship, 50 Gold and 10K cash for Mafia City, or a Mystery Box for Words with Friends 2.

However, Amazon India has said that it will soon be expanding the list of games eligible for free content, and also the list of content that will be available in the game apps.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.