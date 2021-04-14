Wednesday, April 14, 2021Back to
Amazon Grand Gaming sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, monitors, accessories and more

Customers can avail of an instant 5 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 using HSBC Credit Card through EMI on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 8,000.


FP TrendingApr 14, 2021 18:46:30 IST

Amazon recently announced the Grand Gaming Days sale in India, listing up to a 50 percent discount on gaming laptops, consoles, and accessories. The sale is set to last till Wednesday, 14 April. Buyers will get lightning deals and offers on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, headphones, consoles, and graphic cards from popular brands such as Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, HP, Corsair, Dell, and JBL, among others. Here are the best deals that you can get during this ongoing sale.

The Amazon Gaming Days sale will end today.

Best deals on products available during the Grand Gaming Days sale

Laptops

HP’s Ryzen 5, a Pavilion Gaming is listed at Rs 67,490. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 5 (Review) gaming laptop is available for Rs 84,990. The Dell G3 which originally costs Rs. 73, 990 is available on sale for Rs 72, 990. Lenovo’s Legion Y540 Intel Core i5 9th Gen Gaming Laptop is priced at Rs 58,990.

Gaming Desktops/Monitors

Asus and Lenovo are ruling this category in the sale. ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop - Ryzen 5/GTX 1650 which is listed Rs 64,990 and Lenovo’s Gaming Desktop - Ryzen 7/RTX 2060 is available for Rs 81,990. Acer 23.6-inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor is available for Rs 11, 499, and Acer KG Series. The monitor features a fast 0.5 MS Response Time 165Hz Refresh Rate, FreeSync finesse, and ZeroFrame architecture of the KG Series monitor. The LG 34-inch Ultrawide WGHD IPS gaming monitor is available for Rs 25,999. It has Radeon FreeSync technology that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Gaming Accessories

Accessories like Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse are listed for sale at Rs 2,295. The JBL Quantum 100 wired over-ear gaming headset costs Rs 2,499. The Logitech G 304 Wireless Gaming Mouse is available for Rs 2,995. Gaming routers from Netgear Orbi RBK50 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System are listed at Rs 22, 799. Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System is listed at Rs 35,199 on sale.

Games

The Grand Gaming Days sale also offers discounts on some popular games which include FIFA 20 at Rs. 1,599, down from Rs. 2,990.

Customers can avail of an instant 5 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 using HSBC Credit Card through EMI on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 8,000. Customers using debit or credit cards of Kotak Mahindra Bank can avail of a 5 percent instant discount and EMI with up to Rs 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 10,000.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


