Online shopping platform Amazon has announced a Grand Gaming Days sale for gaming enthusiasts in India. From gaming laptops, monitors to accessories, there are a range of offers available on gaming items. The brands that will give offers during the Grand Gaming Days are HP, Lenovo, Sony, Acer, Corsair, JBL ASUS, LG, Dell and Cosmic byte, along with many others. The ongoing sale will be live until Friday, 16 July.

Let’s take a look at the products which will be available during the sale:

Laptops

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: Equipped with the Intel core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, HP has a 4 GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. It is available for Rs 64,990.

Lenovo Legion 5 Intel i5 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: With an impressive 10th Gen Intel i5 processor, the laptop also has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. It has Coldfront 2.0 system for cooling and the laptop can be purchased for Rs 67,490.

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: Available for Rs 75,990, it has AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors with 7 nm technology and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. The performance is enhanced by 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: Priced at Rs 69,490, it has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8 GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. With Acer CoolBoost technology and Intel Core i5 11th gen processor, this laptop gives excellent performance.

Desktops

Asus ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i7 10700 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop: Powered with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor, it has 2.9Ghz base speed. It comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 8 GB VRAM. This product is available for gamers at Rs 127,990.

Asus ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i5-10400F 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop: Available at Rs 71,990, it has a10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor. The gaming desktop has 8 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD+256 GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR6 graphics.

Accessories

JBL Quantum 100 by Harman Gaming Headphones: Priced at Rs 2,599, the headphones provide a realistic sound experience. The lightweight device also has memory foam ear cushions.

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer K2 Gaming Keyboard: The multicolor back-lit keys keyboard can be purchased for Rs 1,009.

Cosmic Byte Black Eye Wired Mechanical Keyboard: Priced at Rs 3,749, the device has an Aluminum Body and has an ergonomically designed keypad. It has a 50 Million Keystroke Key-life.

Routers

Netgear 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router: The device delivers performance and reliability for up to 4X more smart home devices. It is available for Rs 7,799.

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System: This device has 1.5 times more capacity than previous WiFi. It can deliver faster speeds to 25+ devices. The router is priced at Rs 14,499.