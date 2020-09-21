FP Trending

E-commerce giant Amazon had launched the Grand Gaming Days under which customers were able to avail exciting offers and deals on a variety of game-related products. Today is the last day of the offer and it will be live till midnight.

While TVs that offer high refresh rates and high tech displays are available on discount rates, buyers aiming to get advanced headphones, gaming laptops or monitors, gaming consoles, and graphic cards can also look forward to the sale. Big brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Alienware and GIGABYTE are up for sale.

There is also a no-cost EMI option available along with exchange offers with price drop facility on select models. Customers can avail an instant discount of 10 percent if they pay using ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI. The scheme is offering top-notch products at up to 50 percent off rates.

In the gaming laptop or monitor section, customers can aim for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 15.6-inch gaming laptop. Powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9300H processor, this device comes with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM graphics. It is available on Amazon for Rs 64,990. The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10300H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB GDDR6 graphics is another popular choice. It is available for Rs 75,990.

PS4 1 TB Slim has games like Spiderman, Ratchet & Clank and Gran Tourismo. It is up for grabs at Rs 27,990. Another 1 TB gaming console, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, is also accessible under the Grand Gaming Days offer. Its varied range of 2,200 games includes some 600 classic titles from Xbox 360 and the Original Xbox as well. The limited bundle edition is available for Rs 47,989.

High-quality keyboard and mouse combos, specialised gaming headsets and routers can be bought at low prices for the day.