tech2 News Staff

While the entire gaming industries focus was on E3 2019, Amazon had some news of its own for the gaming world and it was not good. It would appear that Amazon's video game division quietly laid off dozens of employees.

While Amazon Game Studios, which is Amazon's game developing venture, did not partake in serious game development, they were responsible for online games Crucible and New World. The studio said to Kotaku, that affected employees would have at least 60 days for looking into new positions at Amazon. The company has also cancelled some unannounced games said the report.

“Amazon Game Studios is reorganizing some of our teams to allow us to prioritize development of New World, Crucible, and new unannounced projects we’re excited to reveal in the future,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Kotaku.

Amazon, although has been in the game development business since 2014, has been running into trouble since 2017 with the company cancelling its first game Breakaway back then. Far Cry 2 director Clint Hocking and Portal director Kim Swift left the company without shipping a single game.

