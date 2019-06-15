Saturday, June 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Amazon Game Studios lays off game developers at E3 2019, cancels some unannounced games

Amazon although has been in the game development business since 2014, has been running into trouble since 2017.

tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2019 16:31:48 IST

While the entire gaming industries focus was on E3 2019, Amazon had some news of its own for the gaming world and it was not good. It would appear that Amazon's video game division quietly laid off dozens of employees.

Amazon Game Studios lays off game developers at E3 2019, cancels some unannounced games

Amazon logo atop the Amazon Treasure Truck. Image: AP

While Amazon Game Studios, which is Amazon's game developing venture, did not partake in serious game development, they were responsible for online games Crucible and New World. The studio said to Kotakuthat affected employees would have at least 60 days for looking into new positions at Amazon. The company has also cancelled some unannounced games said the report.

“Amazon Game Studios is reorganizing some of our teams to allow us to prioritize development of New WorldCrucible, and new unannounced projects we’re excited to reveal in the future,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Kotaku.

Amazon, although has been in the game development business since 2014, has been running into trouble since 2017 with the company cancelling its first game Breakaway back then. Far Cry 2 director Clint Hocking and Portal director Kim Swift left the company without shipping a single game.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

E3 2019

E3 2019 Nintendo Direct Livestream: Where to watch and what to expect

Jun 05, 2019
E3 2019 Nintendo Direct Livestream: Where to watch and what to expect
Xbox E3 2019 press conference’s duration is going to be under two hours

Xbox

Xbox E3 2019 press conference’s duration is going to be under two hours

Jun 07, 2019
Microsoft’s Project xCloud rumoured to be more powerful than Google Stadia

xCloud

Microsoft’s Project xCloud rumoured to be more powerful than Google Stadia

Jun 06, 2019
Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in April 2020, featuring Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in April 2020, featuring Keanu Reeves

Jun 10, 2019
Microsoft announces Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $199.99 at E3 2019

Xbox

Microsoft announces Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $199.99 at E3 2019

Jun 10, 2019
Microsoft has unveiled a new State of Decay 2 expansion named Heartland

State of Decay 2

Microsoft has unveiled a new State of Decay 2 expansion named Heartland

Jun 10, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019