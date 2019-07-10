Wednesday, July 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Amazon Game Studios is working on a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO game

The Lord of the Rings MMO games will be based during the events of the original trilogy.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 20:50:45 IST

Amazon’s gaming division, conveniently called Amazon Game Studios, announced that it’s developing a Lord of the Rings massively multiplayer online game in collaboration with Athlon Game Studios.

Amazon Game Studios is working on a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO game

The One Ring. Image: Fandom/NancyDrew4ever.

Although the game’s announced was already done last year by Athlon’s parent company, Leyou Technologies, it was revealed that Amazon is going to be partnering with the developer. Leyou owns Digital Extremes, the developer behind popular MMO Warframe. Amazon is also working on its first MMO named New World.

The game is going to be based during the events of The Lord of the Rings where players will be exploring “lands, people and creatures” that have never appeared in the Tolkien universe.

The e-commerce giant’s film and television division, Amazon Studios, is also working on an original series based on Lord of the Rings. It’s going to be a prequel set in Middle-earth to the original trilogy created by JRR Tolkien. According to The Verge, Amazon has said both the projects are unrelated and are being developed separately.

Coming back to the game, we don’t know when the game is going to be released or which consoles will be supported. All we know is that it’s going to be free to play game coming out for PC and consoles.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

NowStreaming

The Lord of the Rings: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona to helm two episodes of Amazon series

Jul 04, 2019
The Lord of the Rings: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona to helm two episodes of Amazon series
How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Amazon Prime Day

How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Jul 04, 2019
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's divorce finally settled, wife will receive $38.3 billion of his fortune

Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's divorce finally settled, wife will receive $38.3 billion of his fortune

Jul 07, 2019
Amazon retains Alexa voice recordings indefinitely unless users manually delete them

Amazon

Amazon retains Alexa voice recordings indefinitely unless users manually delete them

Jul 03, 2019
Amazon offers free Fire TV Stick with Samsung TV: Here is how to claim the offer

Amazon Fire TV stick

Amazon offers free Fire TV Stick with Samsung TV: Here is how to claim the offer

Jul 01, 2019
Amazon could be held liable for defective products sold by third parties rules US court

Amazon

Amazon could be held liable for defective products sold by third parties rules US court

Jul 04, 2019

science

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019
Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019