tech2 News Staff

Amazon’s gaming division, conveniently called Amazon Game Studios, announced that it’s developing a Lord of the Rings massively multiplayer online game in collaboration with Athlon Game Studios.

Although the game’s announced was already done last year by Athlon’s parent company, Leyou Technologies, it was revealed that Amazon is going to be partnering with the developer. Leyou owns Digital Extremes, the developer behind popular MMO Warframe. Amazon is also working on its first MMO named New World.

The game is going to be based during the events of The Lord of the Rings where players will be exploring “lands, people and creatures” that have never appeared in the Tolkien universe.

The e-commerce giant’s film and television division, Amazon Studios, is also working on an original series based on Lord of the Rings. It’s going to be a prequel set in Middle-earth to the original trilogy created by JRR Tolkien. According to The Verge, Amazon has said both the projects are unrelated and are being developed separately.

Coming back to the game, we don’t know when the game is going to be released or which consoles will be supported. All we know is that it’s going to be free to play game coming out for PC and consoles.

