Friday, September 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Amazon announces new Stadia-like gaming service called Luna, Luna controller also announced

Amazon Luna will not offer individual titles in a subscription package, instead, its users will have to subscribe to different channels set up by game publishers.


FP TrendingSep 25, 2020 17:35:36 IST

Amazon has launched a new game streaming service, Luna, at its annual Alexa hardware event on Thursday. Luna will directly compete against Google’s Stadia, Sony’s PlayStation Now and Microsoft’s xCloud. Amazon says Luna will work in a similar fashion to the other existing game streaming services that let users stream and play games directly on their TV, computers, and smartphones. Early access to the service is going to be launched to a small group of people in the coming weeks. Usually, there is a monthly subscription system available but different services follow different models.

Amazon Luna will not offer individual titles in a subscription package. Instead, they would have to subscribe to different channels set up by game publishers. So here, Amazon books in different game producers, they open a dedicated channel at a set price and users choose which channel they would like to subscribe to.

Initially, there are two channels on the platform. There is a Luna+ channel which will give subscribers access to several games at $5.99 per month. They have not revealed the whole list of available titles but mentioned that Resident Evil 7, Control and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons are some of the attractions.

Amazon announces new Stadia-like gaming service called Luna, Luna controller also announced

Amazon Luna Channels

The other channel belongs to popular game developer Ubisoft. This channel will offer access to titles such as Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals Fenyx Rising. The monthly rate of subscription is yet to be announced. The business model is similar to Amazon Channels service, where users could choose to subscribe to a video provider from a wide library.

Also, to avoid Apple’s strict rules and avoid Epic Games’ fate, Luna is launching as a web app on iOS.

Amazon also announced its own Alexa-enabled Luna Controller, which will cost $49.99 during the early access period.

Amazon Luna Controller

Amazon Luna Controller

As per the Amazon website, the Luna Controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud. It features a multiple-antenna design that prioritises un-interrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming.

Amazon says, "our testing showed a reduction in roundtrip latency when playing Luna Controller with Cloud Direct vs. Luna Controller via Bluetooth, with reductions of between 17 to 30 milliseconds among PC, Fire TV, and Mac."

Additionally, the company says, because the Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, players can easily switch between screens — such as Fire TV to mobile phone — without additional pairing or configuration changes.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sony PS5

Sony PlayStation 5 console confirmed to launch in India on 19 November: All you need to know

Sep 17, 2020
Sony PlayStation 5 console confirmed to launch in India on 19 November: All you need to know
Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

iOS 14

Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

Sep 22, 2020
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to release on 10 November, same day as Xbox Series S, Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to release on 10 November, same day as Xbox Series S, Series X

Sep 11, 2020
iOS 14, iPad OS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 are now out: List of all compatible devices

Apple

iOS 14, iPad OS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 are now out: List of all compatible devices

Sep 17, 2020
‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code

Apple One

‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code

Sep 11, 2020
Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 is now rolling out: Everything that's new

Apple

Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 is now rolling out: Everything that's new

Sep 17, 2020

science

Human, animal footprints dating back 1,20,000 years found in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert

Fossils

Human, animal footprints dating back 1,20,000 years found in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert

Sep 25, 2020
Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

Sep 25, 2020
UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner

Challenge Trials

UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner

Sep 25, 2020
Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020