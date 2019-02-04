tech2 News Staff

It's been more than six years since Sony last released a major new console and if history is any indicator, a new console launch is imminent. Now we don't have an exact timeframe for the launch, but the pace at which new rumours pop up has been increasing, which could mean that a new console is arriving very soon. E3 2019, maybe?

A Japanese patent, which a Reddit post claims to be a patent registered by Sony for the PlayStation 5, has appeared online. The patent states that PS5 will have backward compatibility with the PS4, PS3, PS2 and PSX. Another report by Tweak Town said that last year something similar was revealed about the PS5, wherein Sony was implementing hardware-level support for backwards compatibility. Also, Sony already has a subscription service called PlayStation Now which gives access to a growing library of over 700 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on PS4 and PC.

Microsoft's Xbox One also has backward compatibility with most its previous gen console title and this is something Sony will not want to ignore in the PS5.

