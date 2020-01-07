Tuesday, January 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Alienware’s Concept UFO prototype is a handheld gaming PC like the Nintendo Switch

The Concept UFO has an eight-inch display and it’s powered by Intel’s 10th Generation Core processors.


tech2 News StaffJan 07, 2020 18:39:15 IST

At this year’s CES, Dell showcased a new prototype for portable PC gaming. The Alienware Concept UFO is a handheld gaming PC that runs on Windows 10. Its design is just like the Nintendo Switch but it tries to accomplish much more.

Alienware’s Concept UFO prototype is a handheld gaming PC like the Nintendo Switch

Dell Alienware Concept UFO prototype. Image: Dell

It features an eight-inch display with a resolution of 1900 x 1200 pixels. All the hardware is housed inside this unit with a fan on the back. There are two detachable controllers that can work in multiple modes. The basic mode is when the controllers are attached to the display while holding the entire device. If you detach the controllers, you can choose to connect them to a central hub and continue playing by leaning it on its built-in kickstand. It isn’t clear whether the controllers work when detached like the Joy-Cons on the Switch.

The Concept UFO can also be connected to an external display via a USB-C port that supports Thunderbolt. A keyboard and mouse can also be connected via Bluetooth and play games with them. While you could switch to the regular Windows 10 interface and run games from Steam, it includes a custom UI to launch games easily.

Dell hasn’t revealed anything about the internal hardware apart from the Concept UFO running on 10th Generation Intel Core processors. It’s highly unlikely that the tiny device could pack a discrete mobile graphics card, so it could be using integrated graphics. Intel’s latest 10th Gen ‘Ice Lake’ Core processors use the company’s Iris Plus integrated graphics that is touted to perform considerably well in gaming. Hence, the Concept UFO could be using one but it isn’t confirmed yet.

The pricing or availability of the device hasn’t been revealed. It isn’t even clear whether Alienware plans on turning this into a commercial product. If it does, the final product may not even look like the one showcased at the event.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dell Alienware

Alienware 25 gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate upgraded ahead of CES 2020

Jan 03, 2020
Alienware 25 gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate upgraded ahead of CES 2020
Dell updates XPS 13 laptop with 10th Gen Intel ‘Ice Lake’ processor before CES 2020

Dell XPS 13

Dell updates XPS 13 laptop with 10th Gen Intel ‘Ice Lake’ processor before CES 2020

Jan 03, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019