Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptops launched: All you need to know

Alienware X15 has an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU which is paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2021 15:40:27 IST

Alienware has unveiled new gaming laptops Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 as part of the new X series. The new models are compact and are said to be the thinnest in Alienware's gaming laptops segment. Both the laptops come with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. Alienware x15 is being called the “world's most powerful sub-16 mm 15-inch" gaming laptop to date with 15.9 mm of thickness. While Alienware x17 comes with an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard to deliver a fast, smooth, and visually grand gaming experience to users.

alienware-1280

Alienware x-series laptop.

The Alienware x15 has a 15.6-inch display including 1080p resolution/ 360 Hz refresh rate or 1440p resolution/ 240Hz refresh rate. Users can also add on ComfortView Plus, which is a hardware-based, low-blue-light technology that helps reduce eye strain.

The laptop It has storage space of up to 4 TB. It packs an 87WHr battery, paired with a 240 W power adapter. The Alienware x15 R1 also comes in configurations including a Windows Hello IR camera for biometric login. The laptop weighs 2.27 kilograms.

Besides features to improve the thermal management of the device, the Alienware x15 R1 is built using the company's Legend 2.0 design identity with a ‘Dark Core’ chassis. It adds a black keyboard deck to reduce screen reflections.

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/cty/pdp/spd/alienware-x15-r1-laptop/wnx15r1esos

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/cty/pdp/spd/alienware-x17-r1-laptop/wnx17r1esos

The details about the availability and pricing of the Alienware x15 R1 and x17 R1 in India and other markets are not out yet.

