Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Activision Blizzard lays off close to 800 employees despite record 2018 results

Activision expects its revenue this year to fall by about 20 percent to $6.03 billion.

The Associated Press Feb 13, 2019 15:05:58 IST

Video game maker Activision Blizzard is laying off nearly 800 workers as the company braces for a steep downturn in revenue following the best year in its history.

The cutbacks announced Tuesday illustrate the boom-and-bust cycles in an industry whose fortunes are tied to video games that can have a relatively short life before players move on to the next craze.

Right now, Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is a hot fad that has been siphoning attention — and potential sales — from the titles made by other companies.

Activision Blizzard booth at E3. Image: AP

Activision Blizzard booth at E3. Image: AP

Although Activision also still owns popular games such as “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” it expects its revenue this year to fall by about 20 percent to $6.03 billion.

Activision will cope trimming 8 percent from its workforce of nearly 10,000 people and assigning more of its remaining employees to work on “Call of Duty,” ″Candy Crush,” and several other of its most popular titles.

The Santa Monica, California, company had already reshuffled its leadership, even though it profits rose last year by more than five-fold to $1.8 billion. Revenue climbed 7 percent to $7.5 billion, the highest since Activision’s inception 40 years ago.

But CEO Bobby Kotick said the performance fell shy of the company’s expectations, prompting a re-evaluation of its priorities and pruning of its workforce.

This year “will require a significant change to enable us to achieve our long-term goals and objectives,” Kotick told analysts during a Tuesday conference call. “We’re making changes to enable our development teams to create better content for our biggest franchises more quickly.”

Severance pay and other costs incurred in the layoffs will result in accounting charges of about $150 million.

Even as jettisons workers as some of its revenue evaporates, Activision said it will also boost its stockholder dividend by 9 percent from last year to 37 cents per share.

Activision’s stock rose $1.33, or 3 percent, to $43 in extended trading after the layoffs were announced.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Apex Legends

Apex Legends hit 25 million players in just one week, dominates battle royale game Fortnite

Feb 12, 2019

Fortnite

Epic Games seeks lawsuit dismissal, claims Fortnite emote doesn't copy dance step

Feb 13, 2019

EA

EA cuts yearly revenue outlook after its Battlefield V sold a million fewer units

Feb 06, 2019

PUBG Mobile

India's PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal talks about 'That Epic Game', four-finger method

Feb 01, 2019

Fortnite

Fortnite is all geared up for Valentines Day; new challenges and skins leaked

Feb 07, 2019

Video games

Fortnite has a competitor! EA's Apex Legends signs up to 10 mn players within 3 days

Feb 09, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019