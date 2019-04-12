Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
Acer updates Nitro range of gaming laptops with new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 series gets an upgrade along with the unveiling of the new Nitro 7 series.

tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2019 16:46:22 IST

Acer has unveiled the latest updates to its Nitro series of gaming laptops at its annual next@acer press conference. The new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 series will be packed with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA graphics cards.

Acer Nitro 5 (2019) gaming laptop.

Acer Nitro 7

The new Nitro 7 gaming laptop has a metallic body with a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its sleek body has a thickness of only 19.9 mm that houses all the hardware. Acer hasn’t mentioned the graphics cards that will be shipped with the Nitro 7, which could either be an RTX or the upcoming GTX 16-series cards.

The laptop has a 15.6 inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and response time of 3 ms.

There are two M.2 Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD slots for storage up to 2 TB and DDR4 RAM support for up to 32 GB.

Acer Nitro 5

The Nitro 5 series has been given a refresh with the latest hardware. It has a full HD display with two screen size options including 15.6 and 17.3 inch with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

DDR4 memory support of up to 32 GB and two M.2 Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD slots are available along with Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology.

Acer’s CoolBoost technology keeps both the gaming laptops cool using dual-fan and dual-exhaust port design. When the laptop is switched from the auto mode to the CoolBoost mode, the fan speed increases by 10 percent while the CPU and GPU cooling increases by 9 percent.

The NitroSense app will allows users to monitor the component temperatures, loading performance, power usage and more. Both the laptops will take advantage of Killer Ethernet E2500 to boost latency performance so that online games can be played without any network issues. It also adopts Waves MaxxAudio, MaxxBass, MaxxDialog and MaxxVolume to enhance audio performance in the laptops.

Acer Nitro Stream

Acer also announced a plug-and-play PC to broadcast gameplay. It packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, 256 GB of storage and an integrated capture card. Users will be able to enjoy gaming in 4K and 60 fps and stream at 1080p.

Pricing and availability

Acer Nitro 7:

  • North America - $1,000 (Available)
  • Europe, Middle-east and Africa – EUR 1,199 (June)
  • China – RMB 6,499 (May)

Acer Nitro 5:

  • North America - $800 (April)
  • Europe, Middle-east and Africa – EUR 999 (May)
  • China – RMB 5,999 (May)

India pricing and availability of these gaming laptops has yet to be announced.

