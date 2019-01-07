Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
Acer Predator Triton 900 is a $4,000 gaming convertible which just launched at CES

The Acer Predator Triton 900 can be configured with Intel’s hexacore 8th Gen Core i7 processors.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 22:06 PM IST

It's been raining gaming laptops at CES and the Acer Triton 900 is one laptop that is hogging a fair bit of the limelight. The laptop was teased back at IFA for the first time but we finally have more details on this $4,000 laptop.

The odd-looking 2-in-1 convertible gaming laptop from Acer features a big, CNC-machined aluminium hinge which provides four different ways to use the laptop — notebook mode, tablet mode, Ezel mode and display mode. While the first mode lets you use the Triton 900 as a regular laptop, the tablet mode lets you turn the display around, turning the laptop into, arguably, one of the heaviest, most powerful tablets around. The Ezel mode is for playing games on the touchscreen. Display mode lets you flip the screen around so you can share content on your display with friends.

'Display mode' on the Acer Predator Triton 900.

'Display mode' on the Acer Predator Triton 900.

While that's all about the modes in which the Triton 900 can be used courtesy of the hinge, the display in itself is a 17-inch 4K IPS panel with support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

As far as internals are concerned, the top-end variant of the notebook rocks Intel’s hexa-core 8th Gen Core i7 processor, along with NVMe PCIe SSDs, Nvidia's RTX 2080 GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop also features Acer's Predator RGB Assault lighting system which makes the chassis light up regardless of the mode you're using it in.

Acer Predator Triton 900

Acer Predator Triton 900

Acer's also thrown in an Xbox wireless receiver for those who prefer using an Xbox controller for gaming.

The caveat for buyers here though is the price of the Triton 900. The notebook is expected to launch in North America in March and pricing will start at $3,999. The laptop is also expected to make it to other locations around the same time.

