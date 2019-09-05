Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Acer’s Predator Triton 500 is the world’s first gaming laptop with a 300 Hz display

The Predator Triton 500 runs on a ninth gen Intel Core CPU and Nvidia RTX GPU with Max-Q design


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 10:33:50 IST

Acer is giving the Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop a serious update in the display department with a refresh rate of a staggering 300 Hz. Until now, we’ve only seen gaming laptop displays to sport refresh rates of up to 240 Hz and this new update makes Acer the first manufacturer to do so.

Acer’s Predator Triton 500 is the world’s first gaming laptop with a 300 Hz display

The new Acer Predator Triton 500 has display with 300 Hz refresh rate. Image: Acer.

The Predator Triton 500 was released earlier this year and the latest one received a hardware upgrade as well. It’s now powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with the Max-Q design. It comes with 32 GB of RAM and two 512 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs in Raid 0 configuration.

In the display department, apart from the 300 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time, it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. It has a 15.6-inch screen size with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. The chassis of the laptop has a thickness of 17.9 mm and weighs at only 2.1 kg.

At its IFA 2019 event, Acer announced the Predator Triton 500 but the laptop wasn’t showcased. Additionally, Asus also announced a few gaming laptop prototypes with a 300 Hz display. As reported by Engadget, the Acer Predator Triton 500 running the 300 Hz display will be available in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region in November starting at €2,699 while it will ship to the US in December at a starting price of $2,800.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Nokia

Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 and one more phone expected to launch at IFA 2019 today

Sep 05, 2019
Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 and one more phone expected to launch at IFA 2019 today
IFA 2019: Asus unveils ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition with 1 TB of storage for €1,119

ROG Phone 2

IFA 2019: Asus unveils ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition with 1 TB of storage for €1,119

Sep 05, 2019
Acer Predator 300 gaming notebook announced at IFA 2019, to go on sale in India from October

Acer

Acer Predator 300 gaming notebook announced at IFA 2019, to go on sale in India from October

Sep 04, 2019
IFA 2019: Acer launches Swift 5 and 3, to be available in September starting at Rs 59,999

Acer

IFA 2019: Acer launches Swift 5 and 3, to be available in September starting at Rs 59,999

Sep 04, 2019
Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air is an absurdly expensive gaming chair

Acer

Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air is an absurdly expensive gaming chair

Sep 04, 2019
Nokia to launch new phones at IFA 2019, company confirms with teaser video

Nokia

Nokia to launch new phones at IFA 2019, company confirms with teaser video

Aug 22, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019