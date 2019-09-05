tech2 News Staff

Acer is giving the Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop a serious update in the display department with a refresh rate of a staggering 300 Hz. Until now, we’ve only seen gaming laptop displays to sport refresh rates of up to 240 Hz and this new update makes Acer the first manufacturer to do so.

The Predator Triton 500 was released earlier this year and the latest one received a hardware upgrade as well. It’s now powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 with the Max-Q design. It comes with 32 GB of RAM and two 512 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs in Raid 0 configuration.

In the display department, apart from the 300 Hz refresh rate with a 3 ms response time, it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. It has a 15.6-inch screen size with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. The chassis of the laptop has a thickness of 17.9 mm and weighs at only 2.1 kg.

At its IFA 2019 event, Acer announced the Predator Triton 500 but the laptop wasn’t showcased. Additionally, Asus also announced a few gaming laptop prototypes with a 300 Hz display. As reported by Engadget, the Acer Predator Triton 500 running the 300 Hz display will be available in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region in November starting at €2,699 while it will ship to the US in December at a starting price of $2,800.

