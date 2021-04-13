Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,990

Acer Nitro 5 comes with support for 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD of storage.


FP TrendingApr 13, 2021 17:48:40 IST

Acer has introduced a new gaming laptop in its Nitro series, the Acer Nitro 5 in India. The laptop comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card and CoolBoost cooling technology for thermal management, as some of its highlights. The Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. It is powered by the  Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM for gaming purposes.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,990

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

There is support for 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD for storage, which can be further expanded up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM 2T B HDD. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with an HD camera and  DTS: X Ultra audio system and stereo speakers.

On the connectivity front, there is support for an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, RJ45 port, Killer Wi-Fi 6 ax, and Bluetooth version 5.1.

It is powered by a 57.5Whr battery, which is claimed to last up to more than 8 hours. It runs Windows 10 Home.

Additionally, the Nitro 5 comes with an RGB backlit keyboard with four-zone lighting and a multi-touch trackpad with support for Windows gestures.

Acer Nitro price, availability

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990 and will be up for grabs via the company’s online store, as well as, Amazon India. It comes with a Black finish.

The laptop also comes with an AMD Ryzen 5600H processor, which starts at Rs 94,990.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CES 2018

Acer announces its Nitro 5 gaming laptop with Radeon RX560 graphics card and Ryzen processors at CES 2018

Jan 07, 2018
Acer announces its Nitro 5 gaming laptop with Radeon RX560 graphics card and Ryzen processors at CES 2018
Acer updates Nitro range of gaming laptops with new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5

Acer

Acer updates Nitro range of gaming laptops with new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5

Apr 12, 2019
Acer launches the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India starting for Rs 65,999

Acer Nitro

Acer launches the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India starting for Rs 65,999

Jun 28, 2018
CES 2021: Acer updates Predator Triton 300 SE, Acer Nitro 5 with 11th Gen Intel Core H35 series Special Edition processors

CES 2021

CES 2021: Acer updates Predator Triton 300 SE, Acer Nitro 5 with 11th Gen Intel Core H35 series Special Edition processors

Jan 14, 2021
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched with Nvidia GTX 1050 series; pricing starts at Rs. 75,990

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched with Nvidia GTX 1050 series; pricing starts at Rs. 75,990

Jul 31, 2017
Acer launches Nitro 5 Spin convertible gaming laptop at Rs 79,990; to be available online on Flipkart

Acer

Acer launches Nitro 5 Spin convertible gaming laptop at Rs 79,990; to be available online on Flipkart

Oct 10, 2017

science

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021