FP Trending

Acer has introduced a new gaming laptop in its Nitro series, the Acer Nitro 5 in India. The laptop comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card and CoolBoost cooling technology for thermal management, as some of its highlights. The Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. It is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM for gaming purposes.

There is support for 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD for storage, which can be further expanded up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM 2T B HDD. The Acer Nitro 5 comes with an HD camera and DTS: X Ultra audio system and stereo speakers.

On the connectivity front, there is support for an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, RJ45 port, Killer Wi-Fi 6 ax, and Bluetooth version 5.1.

It is powered by a 57.5Whr battery, which is claimed to last up to more than 8 hours. It runs Windows 10 Home.

Additionally, the Nitro 5 comes with an RGB backlit keyboard with four-zone lighting and a multi-touch trackpad with support for Windows gestures.

Acer Nitro price, availability

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 69,990 and will be up for grabs via the company’s online store, as well as, Amazon India. It comes with a Black finish.

The laptop also comes with an AMD Ryzen 5600H processor, which starts at Rs 94,990.