Indo-Asian News Service 28 June, 2018 15:22 IST

Acer launches the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India starting for Rs 65,999

Acer Nitro 5 packs NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

Taiwanese electronics brand Acer on Thursday launched its all-new "Nitro 5" gaming laptop, with improved specifications, for Rs 65,999 for the AMD-based model and Rs 72,999 for the 6-Core Intel processor-based variant.

Acer Nitro 5.

"The new 'Nitro 5' has been developed for gamers who want powerful specs to enable great experiences on-the-go at the affordable price point. The advanced features and the latest hardware with a refreshed striking exterior adds to its uniqueness and provides the feeling of intensity to a gamer," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, said in a statement.

Powered by 6-Core high-performance 8th-Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the new device is targeted towards users who enjoy of gaming with friends and building their own network of like-minded players.

The laptop's refreshed chassis design features a top cover with laser-texturing. There is a matte, crimson red hinge matches the futuristic design of the backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro 5 packs NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon RX560 graphics for faster rendering, improved lighting and texture details.

The system memory is now clocked at a 2666MHz which is about 10 per cent faster than the current standard.

There is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and a front-facing HD web camera. The new "Nitro 5" will be available at ACER Exclusive stores, retailers and e-commerce sites.

