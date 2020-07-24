Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
2K PC Digital Sale: Offers on Bioshock Infinite, Borderlands 2, The Outer World and more

The games have discounts going up to 80 percent that are redeemable on Steam and Epic Games Store.


FP TrendingJul 24, 2020 17:09:31 IST

Games The Shop has announced its '2K PC Digital Sale' where several blockbuster franchises from 2K games, including Bioshock, Borderlands, WWE 2K, Civilization, and XCOM have been put on sale.

Interested gamers can go to the official website to pick up the game of their choice.

As per a statement released by Games The Shop, the games have discounts going up to 80 percent that are redeemable on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Some of the top deals that are available on the website are:

BioShock Infinite

A first person shooter game follows US veteran and now hired gun Biijer DeWitt who must rescue Elizabeth, a mysterious girl imprisoned since childhood in the flying city of Columbia.

The game has an MRP of Rs 729 but is available on the website at Rs 182.

Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition

An action role-playing first-person shooter video game developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games, the GOTY (Game of the Year Edition) includes the base game, Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty, Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage, Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep and two additional playable characters (Gaige and Krieg), among others.

The game which has an MRP of Rs 849 is being sold at Rs 187.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is a new single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As the player explores a space colony, the character he/she decides to determines how the player-driven story unfolds.

The game with an MRP of Rs 2,990 is being sold for Rs 1,495.

Other popular games being sold at a discounted rate including XCOM: Enemy Unknown – The Complete Edition at Rs 198 (MRP Rs 989), Kerbal Space Program at Rs 212 (MRP Rs 849), Sid Meier's Civilization VI at Rs 750 (MRP Rs 2,499), WWE2K20 at Rs 990 (MRP Rs 2,999), NBA 2K20 Standard Edition at Rs 990 (MRP Rs 2,999) and Borderlands 3 at Rs 1,495 (MRP Rs 2,990).

Gamers can visit the official website to browse the entire catalogue of the games on the offer. The 2K PC Digital Sale ends on 3 August.

