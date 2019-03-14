Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
10 arrested for playing PUBG: These are the cities in India where the game is banned

Surat and Rajkot were the first cities to ban PUBG and PUBG Mobile in India last week.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 19:33:05 IST

The PC version of PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds better known as PUGB and its hugely popular mobile version named PUBG Mobile have been banned across several towns and cities in India.

The list of cities where the ban began from started with Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara last week, followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. This week, the Aravalli district administration in Gujarat also issued a ban on both version of the game along with the MOMO challenge. The police commissioner of Ahmedabad, AK Singh also followed suit by imposing a ban on the game from 14 March to 28 March.

0 arrested for playing PUBG: These are the cities in India where the game is banned" width="1024" height="768" />

Representational image. 

As per a separate notification issued by Rajkot police, the ban on the game in the city will be in effect starting 9 March and will stay on until 30 April. The notification issued also stated that if anyone was caught playing PUBG would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Earlier today, the Rajkot Special operations group caught three individuals 'red handed' playing the game and charged them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification. "This game is highly addictive and the accused were so engrossed in playing them that they could not even notice our team approaching them,” said SOG Rohit Raval to Indian Express.

