Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Blaupunkt announces a new 65-inch smart TV

German-based audio video consumer electronics company Blaupunkt has announced a new 65-inch smart TV in India, which will be introduced as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The new 65-inch Android smart TV will be a part of the company's Cyber Sound series. While price and other details are yet to be revealed, the smart TV is expected to provide a "one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience". The TV is expected to fall in the affordable price range.

It is suggested that interested buyers can pre-book the smart TV once the Flipkart sale starts and can avail of offers such as a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards. Axis Bank users can also get an additional 10 percent cashback on all purchases. Additionally, people can get an assured Paytm cashback on wallet and UPI transactions.

It is also revealed that the new Blaupunkt 65-inch smart TV will compete against smart TVs from brands such as Xiaomi, LG, Realme, TCL, and Samsung.

You need to wait a little longer to know more about the new smart TV by the company.

To recall, Blaupunkt recently introduced a 50-inch Android smart TV that supports 4K. The TV comes with a bezel-less display and supports Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology. It comes with four 60W speakers, runs Android 10, and comes equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

The Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K Android smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 36,999.