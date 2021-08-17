Never miss a text message again

This sleek-looking digital watch lets you do much more than just keep track of time. The watch is capable of running for up to 10 days on a fully charged battery. As it is compatible with most phones from Apple and Android, you can synchronise it with popular messaging apps to receive messages, with ease. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate that this watch also has software that tracks the number of steps you walk and the calories consumed. If you’re looking for a smart watch loaded with several impressive features, this ones for you.

Personalise your style

This watch comes loaded with amazing features that include multiple exercise modes, a bright AMOLED screen, and a sleep tracker. The sleep tracking software helps you efficiently monitor your sleeping patterns so you can track your sleep and make changes if necessary. It is a great way to express your creativity and personalise your watch as it features a customisable display. Using this feature you can change the watch face to an image or picture of your choice. For a watch that helps you sleep better, this one’s a great choice.

Ideal for Android users

This digital watch comes with a black silicone strap for added comfort. The black coloured strap is also sure to complement any outfit to wear it with. The watch pairs with your Android phone via Bluetooth to let you receive and disconnect calls, a handy feature when your phone is not by your side. The battery recharges completely in just three hours and gives you up to seven days of worry-free functionality. Buy it for its premium style and phone call functions.

More than just a pretty piece

This digital watch has an AMOLED full touch display that's just a joy to use. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, so wearing it to the pool or a day at the beach will not be a problem. What’s more, it comes with software that helps you record the pace, stroke count and distance you swim. The watch also gives you the freedom to control your music without touching your phone. Buy this watch for its waterproof build and its handy playback functions.