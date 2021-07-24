Adventure and strategy

Don’t be carried away by the name. Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch is a game that not only looks fun but has a lot of adventure and strategies built into it. This game lets you decide how you want to play it - how fast, which direction, living choices, etc. This game lets you have the full advantage over what has been created for you. With great graphics and control, this is one of those classic games that you must have.

Addictive racing

Mario is a name that we all are familiar with. Here we have the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has the classic Mario graphics where you can race and challenge your friends. The graphics and game design are sure to addict you. The best way to play this game is in multiplayer mode. This is one of the most entertaining and engaging racing games that you can find at a reasonable price and one of those games that you must have in your gallery.

Survival puzzles

I believe one of the most addictive genres of games is puzzles. The Minecraft: Switch Edition is one of those games that will keep you addicted for a pretty long time. The graphics, survival strategies, control, colors, gaming mode, sound, and many things are absolutely amazing. The most unique feature of this game is that you have a choice in how you play the game. You can play either in creative mode, where you can create your own world with unlimited possibilities, or in survival mode, where you work your way up, make things with what you find and fight off monsters. This is definitely a game that you must have.

Classic Pokemon

The Pokemon universe has endless possibilities and when we talk about a Pokemon game, you can imagine the fun and excitement you are going to expect. Pokemon games are one of the most popular games among users of all ages. The Nintendo Pokemon Sword is one of those games that is sure to make you feel wonderful. This is a game where you need to fight and strategize. The game’s setting is classic, has awesome controls, graphics, sound and themes. This is definitely a game that one should try and is sure to enjoy.