Powerful and durable Bluetooth speaker

Crafted to give you great sound no matter where you go, you're sure to be impressed by its powerful sound. With a 5W power output, you'll be able to listen to your music in crystal clear quality. A feature we love is its outstanding battery life. Ideal for parties and weekend trips, you can get up to 24-hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge. Additionally, You won't have to worry about accidental spills or drops, as it features a dust, water and shock-proof body.

For a robust and efficient speaker, choose this one.

Enjoy thumping bass on the go

Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, this speaker comes loaded with features. If you like bassy music, you'll appreciate this device's ability to deliver thumping low notes. As it uses advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can benefit from a longer range and better battery life. Its other features include a noise-cancelling mic, a water and dust-proof design, multiple input modes, and the convenience of a handy carrying strap.

If you're looking for a speaker that delivers punchy bass, you can't go wrong buying this one.

High-quality sound at an affordable price

From a respected audio brand, you won't have to think twice before buying this water-resistant speaker. Highly portable and stylish, it has 1.75" drivers that pump out 5W of brilliant sound. Thanks to its slim profile and lightweight design, you'll find it comfortably slips into your backpack or handbag. It also features simple buttons on the side so you can effortlessly control your audio playback. Boasting impressive features and available at an affordable price tag, we find this speaker offers excellent value.

For quality sound at a pocket-friendly price, we recommend buying this speaker.

Mighty sound for an immersive audio experience

Built with technology backed by decades of research, you can use this speaker to experience rich and immersive music. Designed to fit in your pocket, you won't have any issues carrying it with you when you travel. Depending on what you're listening to, you have the choice of selecting from a normal or bass-boosted equaliser. Convenient and practical, it has an inbuilt mic, so you can use it for high-quality hands-free calling. What's more, it also features support for voice assistants.

If you're looking for an ultra-portable speaker that delivers an outstanding sound experience, your search ends here.