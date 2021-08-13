Great sound at an affordable price

This 3W speaker comes loaded with features that will surely impress you. This device features several input modes, including USB, MicroSD, Bluetooth, and AUX, so you can effortlessly listen to all your favourite tunes wherever you are. A feature we love is that it also has an in-built FM radio. In addition, it comes equipped with a powerful battery, easy access input sockets, and a convenient carrying handle inbuilt. What's more, at a bargain price, we find it offers excellent value.

If you're looking for a fantastic speaker at a wallet-friendly price, your search ends here.

Powerful and attractive option

Crafted with premium materials, this speaker sports a sleek and stylish look and produces 14W of quality sound. The well-designed body features convenient buttons so you can control your music playback without any hassles. In addition, its IPX7 water resistance rating means that you can use it outdoors in a drizzle or to a pool party without worrying about water damage. It also boasts Siri and Google Assistant support, LED lights, multiple connectivity modes, and a handy USB-C interface for charging.

For an excellent speaker that's sure to make heads turn, pick this one.

For all your audio needs

From a respected audio equipment manufacturer, you won't have to doubt this speaker's performance and quality. We find that this speaker makes an ideal travel companion thanks to its compact size and resistance to dust, water, and rust. If you like your music thumping, you'll appreciate that this model produces excellent bass despite its tiny size. Designed with efficient technology, this speaker delivers an amazing 16-hours of playback. It comes with an inbuilt microphone so you can experience crystal clear hands-free calling.

Buy this ultra-compact speaker for great sound on the go.

For an immersive audio experience

Made from aircraft-grade aluminium and weighing just over 200g, this robust speaker is impressively durable and lightweight. It produces clear highs, mids and deep bass to give you an enhanced audio experience. Thanks to its compact design and slim profile, you'll have no trouble slipping it into your backpack or handbag. A feature that had us in awe is its stellar battery life. Once it's juiced up, you can use this fantastic speaker for up to an outstanding 24-hours before it needs recharging.

For a portable speaker with all-day battery life, we recommend buying this one.