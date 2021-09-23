Good storage

This classy phone has a super amoled display of 6.4 inch with Full HD resolution. It has a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has three rear cameras of 64 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP with 16 MP front camera. It comes with an adapter and transparent TPU case. Realme X7 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) comes in two different colours – Nebula and Space Silver and a 1 year manufacturer warranty.

High quality

This is a premium quality 5G ready phone with 6.67 inch HD display. It also comes with a fast charger box with a type-C connecting cable. It has 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It has a 108 MP rear quad camera and a front camera. Mi 10i 5G (Atlantic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera | Snapdragon 750G Processor comes with a 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories from the date of purchase. This phone has three different colours such as Atlantic blue, Midnight black and Pacific sunrise.

Expandable storage

This mobile phone has a 6.4 inch display with FHD+ resolution. It has three rear cameras of 64 MP, 8 MP and 5 MP along with a 32 MP front facing camera. This phone has a 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It comes with long battery life with a fast charger. Samsung Galaxy M31 (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) comes with a 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories from the date of purchase. This classy phone comes in two different colours – Ocen Blue and Space Black.

5G ready

This classy phone has a 6.4 inch super amoled display with FHD+ resolution. It has dual sim slots and 4G eligible sim-cards with 8GB RAM memory. This phone has 128 GB internal storage system. This phone has built-in ALEXA hands-free feature which helps you play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate and more. It has a triple rear camera of 64 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP with a 16 MP front camera. This phone is a 5G ready smartphone and comes with a charging set. OnePlus Nord CE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) comes in the colour Blue Void which gives it the stylish look.