Samsung Galaxy M02 has a display of 6.5 inches with Full HD+ infinity V-cut. It also has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1 TB. It also has dual sim slots with 4G standby. It has triple rear camera setup of 13 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP along with a 5 MP front camera. It runs on the Android Pie v10.0 operating system which is latest. This phone has a long battery life with charging sets. Samsung Galaxy M02s (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 5000 mAh | Triple Camera has a 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months in-box accessories warranty.

The Redmi 9A originates from India. It has a display of 6.33 inches with a high defining resolution. it has a 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512 GB. It has Dual Sim card slots and a slot which is dedicated for SD cards. This mobile phones run on an Android v10 operating system with upto 2.0 GHz clock speed mediate octa processor. This mobile phone has long battery life and comes with a charger in-box.

Realme C11 is the most stylish and powerful smartphone. It has a display of 6.5 inches with a Full HD+ resolution that makes it a delight to watch videos and more. It has a 2 GB RAM with a 32 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. This phone comes with an 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It comes with a long battery life with an external charger set. This phone comes in a cool blue colour.

This stylish smartphone by Techno Spark will help you make your swag game strong. It has a 6.52 display with full HD+ resolution. It functions on Helio G35 Gaming Processor. This smartphone has a dual rear camera of 48 MP and front camera of 8 MP. This phone also has a 3-in-1 SIM slot with a fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 11 processor. It has 4GB RAM and a 64 GB internal storage. This phone has three colours – Jewel Blue, Magnet Black and Nebula Orange. Tecno Spark 7T(Jewel Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh Battery| 48 MP AI Dual Rear Camera has a manufacturer warranty of 12 months.