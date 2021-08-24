Lightweight

Best Mart Ultra Mini Boost Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is lightweight and compact in size. But the mini size doesn't reflect on its audio, with super bass and high volume settings it produces high quality sound. The built-in microphone enables phone calling. The speaker operates on 300mah Li-po battery, that can be recharged with micro usb cable included with the speaker ensuring a playtime of upto 4hrs and 6hrs battery backup.

Dual speakers

HB Plus Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers comes with dual speakers and a bass diaphragm, 360 degree 4D panoramic sound effect, HI-FI sound quality, and a more robust bass. The bluetooth makes the connection faster, more stable and the effective distance is 10 meters. Also includes built-in high-definition call microphone, supports hands-free calling, intelligent noise reduction and no noise. With the built-in lithium battery, charging time and music playing time is ample. Supports U disk/ TF card/ AUX playback, so you can enjoy music anytime, anywhere.

Loud sound

Hoatzin Best Buy Ultra DJ Sound Blast Speaker Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a cylindrically shaped column speaker enabled with high quality stereo audio sound. The speaker is portable and IPX4 rated water resistant. The speaker comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/ USB/Micro SD and AUX. It also facilitates calling and FM mode with a playtime of upto 10 hrs.

Easy to carry

Zebronics Zeb-County Bluetooth Speaker is compact and portable and also features a handle for convenient carrying. The speaker comes with multi connectivity options like wireless BT/USB/micro SD and AUX. The speaker is enabled with a calling function and supports FM radio with frequency response of 120hz-15khz. Enjoy high quality audio with a playtime of about 10hrs. A one year warranty is also offered on this speaker.