Wooden speaker

The Zium Wooden Bluetooth speaker can be wirelessly connected to Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. It boasts a Bluetooth v4.1 with 100m range. It can be connected wirelessly using Bluetooth or even the auxiliary cable. It has a sturdy wooden body and a mobile stand where you can place your mobile on with your favourite playlist playing or watch a movie. The ZIUM W0012 has a 4400 mAh battery that lasts upto 10 hours at full charge. It takes about 4 hours to fully charge. It has a very classy retro design to it. This sturdy equipment comes with a handle making it extremely portable.

Compact build

The Shuang You Super Ultra Mini Boost speaker with its 3W speaker driver is great for loud music with rich bass and low harmonic distortion. It has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. This pocket-sized product of 3 inches is highly portable and can be carried literally anywhere with ease. It also has a button by which you can take selfies, also making it a wireless remote in nature. A carrying cord is also included. It can give upto 4 hours of play time with the built in rechargeable 300 mAh Li-po battery. It fully recharges in just 3 hours using the included Micro USB cable.It also has a LED indicator. This mini speaker comes in various colours, so you can select one matching your style and taste.

Lightweight

The KLUZIE WS-01 speakers come with built-in bass enhancers for extra bass. This makes it ideal for party goers and dance music enthusiasts. It is as lightweight as 350 grams making it supremely portable. It can be connected wirelessly through Bluetooth or with a USB cable or Aux cable. Additionally this speaker can also be connected using a pen drive and Memory Card in TF in slot to connect various other media devices, a SD card reader with audio playback. It has strikingly red RGB LED lighting with a portable carry handle. The powerful 5.0 speaker works just as well for gaming. This product also boasts FM radio and hands-free calling features. It is also splashproof making it impervious to minor liquid accidents.

Great connectivity

This sleek speaker is incredible for wirelessly streaming high quality stereo from your smartphone or tablet. The 6000 MAh rechargeable Li-on built-in battery supports upto 12 hours of playtime and charges via the USB port. With the noise and echo cancelling feature instilled in this speaker you can receive crystal clear calls. It is also splashproof, hence reducing the possibility of damage caused by spillage. This speaker can also be used as a powerbank to charge your devices using the USB port. It is also a Memory Card slot and Aux compatible. It has a touch-control system. This device comes in 3 colours: red, black and blue adding it a bit of flair and style.