Liquid retina LCD

The smartphone comes with a new dual-camera system backed up by all-day battery life. It also claims to have the toughest glass in a smartphone with a 6.1 inch all-screen liquid retina LCD. The ultra-wide 13mm camera gives you a 120-degree field of view for 4-times more scenery. It also has the option of 4K video along with a new night mode which delivers natural low light shots automatically. The phone is water and dust resistant. It has the signature A13 Bionic chip that ensures smooth functioning, and also comes with wireless charging. This isn’t just a phone, it is a status symbol and an aspirational product. This is the obvious choice if you want to invest in a phone that is a class apart.

Make your own emojis

This one comes with a great infinity display – more screen means more space to do great things. It has an S Pen to express yourself in different ways. Draw your own emojis or write a message on a photo and send it as a handwritten note. The processor ensures high performance and the 6GB RAM lets your apps run smoothly. The Smart Switch feature makes it incredibly simple to move important stuff from your old phone to this one. Go for this smartphone for its best in class infinity display.

Dolby Atmos sound system

This smartphone is powered by the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa-core processor. To meet the camera needs it has a triple rear camera with telephoto and ultra-wide angle lens that can capture 4K video. The Dolby Atmos sound system provides deep bass, crystal clear sound and theatrical experience in your palms. The warp charge feature in this phone charges up the 3800mah battery to 70% in just half an hour. It has a special zen mode that has been designed to encourage healthy screen-time balance. It allows users to temporarily disable some notifications and apps. Anyone looking for a feature-rich smartphone with big battery and fast charging will love this option.

Capture the best moments

This is a 5-camera smartphone, which delivers a stunning Triple Shot to capture the same photo from 3 different angles – Standard, Telephoto Zoom and Super Wide. You’ll also get Artificial Intelligence capabilities like AI Cam which suggests the best angles and effects for your pics. It boasts of a profound 3D audio experience and the boombox speaker that boosts your bass like never before. The 6.4 inch QHD plus OLED display gives you eye-popping colour, stunning contrast and astonishing clarity. Need a top quality camera phone? Buy this one to capture the best moments in the best way.