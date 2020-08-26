A powerful device

This is one of the most powerful phones in its segment. The stunningly crafted phone has solid curves, the powerful 2.5D Glass with full metal body. All inside the 7mm slim frame. With a 4GB RAM and a super-fast processor, it sets a new standard in multitasking. The 16 MP rear camera with Dual LED Rear flash and f/1.9 lens allows you to capture moments brilliantly in any kind of light. The 16 MP front camera enables you to create selfies that are envied by all. It’s powered by a 3,300mAh battery. What’s more, you can charge your phone in just 100 minutes. If you are looking for a powerful phone with a bright and sharp camera, this is the best option for you.

Expandable storage for data

This model comes with an impressive Octa-core Helio G85 processor for seamless function. It also features a 48 megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 13 megapixel in-display front camera. The phone has a 6.53-inch FHD display with great picture quality with stunning detail. There is ample space here to store your data. It has an internal memory of 4GB with a storage of 128GB which can be expanded up to 512GB. The best thing about this phone is its 5020 mah large battery with 22.5W fast charger in-box. For anyone who wants a phone with a great battery life and fast charging, this is the ideal choice.

3D face recognition

This is a basic smartphone which comes with a 5.45-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a modest 1.6GHz octa-core processor. As far as the cameras are concerned, on the rear it has an 8-megapixel primary camera and a second 5-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Other than the fingerprint sensor the phone also supports face unlock with 3D face recognition. It was launched in Aurora Red, Fiery Red, Neon Water and Dark Water colours. Go for this model if you need a phone with many features at a pocket-friendly price.

A screen to remember

This phone is a photographer’s delight. It has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera with photo, video, professional mode, panorama, portrait, night scene, time-lapse photography and slow motion modes. In addition to this, it sports an 16MP front camera too. The phone has a very impressive internal storage of 128GB. So, keep storing data without worrying about space. Apart from this, it has 16.2 centimeters (6.4-inch) AMOLED screen display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 408 ppi pixel density and 16M color support touched by Gorilla Glass 5. This is a very powerful phone ideal for those who seek many features.