Curved monitor

Curved monitors give you a great experience while playing as you can see the gaming area in a better way. This is a great product in terms of price and performance. Overall ViewSonic VX2458-C-MHD is a great product. You will feel extremely comfortable playing on a screen like this..

Avoid distractions

BenQ Zowie XL2546 24.5-inch 240Hz FHD (1080p) Gaming Monitor is definitely a unique feature, but yes it exists! You would hate to be distracted while playing and this monitor will help you solve that. The Removable Shield helps you to focus on the game by barring outside distractions paired with S-Switch that allows you to navigate the menu easily, save custom display profiles, and change monitor settings in an instant with the press of a button. This is a great product for this cost.

Great quality

Samsung is one of the best brands in terms of electronics. Samsung Odyssey is one of the best gaming monitors that you can find. You will definitely love it and never want to go back to flat screens. The grality is great, slightly heavy, sturdy and gives you a great experience.

Excellent display

LG is another brand that you will love to buy from. LG 60.96 cm (24 inch) Gaming Monitor is of a very good quality with an excellent display. The refresh rate is ideal, hence making it a great gaming monitor. This one comes with all the best features and you are sure to love it.