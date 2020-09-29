Ameya Dalvi

Looking to buy a smart TV for the price of a mid-range phone? You’ve come to the right place. Today, we look at the best smart TVs in India within a budget of Rs 20,000. We will mainly focus on 32-inch and 40-inch models, and there are plenty of options to choose from. So let's look at who managed to make it to our final list. Choose one depending on your budget and space.

Best 32-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 15,000

A 32-inch TV is ideally suited for one with a budget less than Rs 15,000 and a viewing distance (distance between the viewer and the TV) of 6 to 7 feet. Generally, 32-inch TVs have a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, which is decent for a screen that size. You do get a handful of Android based TVs in this budget, and we also have models based on three other platforms. All of them are compliant with popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar etc.

Let’s start with a new certified Android TV from the old Japanese brand, Sanyo (now owned by Panasonic). This 2020 model boasts an IPS panel and Android Pie OS for TV. You also get 20 Watts (RMS) sound output, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports and other standard connectivity options. It has more RAM (1.5 GB) than you generally get on 40 or 43-inch full HD TVs, let alone 32-inch models, and it is accompanied by 8 GB of internal storage.

The Sanyo Kaizen XT-32RHD4S has Chromecast built-in, and a new voice-enabled remote. This TV has most of the bases covered and is well worth your money.

Just like the Sanyo, this Motorola TV too boasts of an IPS panel, certified Android Pie OS, a voice-enabled remote and Chromecast built-in. For connectivity, you get 2x HDMI and 2x USB ports along with the usual input-output ports. This TV is better suited for those looking for a stylish design and better sound quality. Though the audio output is rated at 20 Watts RMS, it sounds better courtesy of an integrated soundbar. The company also bundles a wireless game pad that looks like an Xbox controller to indulge in a bit of gaming.

Onida 32-inch Fire TV Edition (Rs 13,999)

The Fire TV Edition from Onida is quite an interesting option. As the name suggests, the TV runs Amazon’s Fire OS, the one that you get on their Fire TV Stick. Simply put, you get a TV with an integrated Fire TV Stick in this budget, and that’s pretty neat. This TV too has an IPS panel and comes with 3x HDMI ports, one USB port and 16 Watts (RMS) of sound output. You get a voice-enabled remote with Alexa that looks quite similar to the one you get with a Fire TV Stick, but with a few more useful buttons and hotkeys. The Fire OS platform supports all the major streaming services, and has a very good user interface.

Another 32-inch TV with an IPS panel, but this time from a more premium brand — LG. And this is their newer 2020 model too. This is not an Android TV, and runs Web OS that has apps for most of the major online streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. You get a couple of HDMI ports and a solitary USB port to plug in more devices along with 10W RMS sound output. The specs are modest compared to the above TVs, but they are decent for its asking price, and for brand-conscious buyers.

Samsung Wondertainment UA32T4340AKXXL (Price: Rs 14,990)

Samsung too has their new 2020 model in this budget now from their ‘Wondertainment’ series (don’t look at me, I didn’t name it) based on Tizen OS that again supports all major streaming services and has a decent repository of apps. The TV also comes with Microsoft Office 365 that lets you do a bit of work on it. Just like the LG, you get a couple of HDMI ports, one USB port but the sound output is bumped up to 20 Watts RMS.

The Sanyo and Motorola TVs above let you cast content to the TV from compatible apps courtesy of built-in Chromecast. The other three let you mirror content from your phone or tablet to the TV screen using Miracast. All smart TVs are Wi-fi enabled.

Best 40-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000

Now we move on to 40-inch models that are better suited for rooms with a viewing distance of 8 to 9 feet. The biggest advantage of a 40-inch TV is the presence of a Full HD panel that packs in a lot more pixels than their 32-inch counterparts, resulting in better picture quality when viewing high definition content. We have a couple of options for you today, and both are certified Android TVs.

Let’s start with one of the newest entrants in India, Hisense. This 40-inch certified Android Pie TV has a Full HD panel, and the picture quality is impressive for the price, with natural colours and good contrast. Add to that a voice-enabled remote, quick resume from standby feature and apps for all major streaming services. It also has Chromecast built-in, along with a couple of HDMI and USB ports each, and 24 Watts RMS sound output that’s actually quite punchy. The performance of this TV is well worth the money you pay for it.

Mi TV 4A 40 (Price: Rs 18,999)

Lastly, a 40-inch certified Android TV model from Xiaomi that sells for an even lower price. You get a Full HD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There is support for all major streaming services right out of the box. Like all certified Android TVs, this too has Chromecast built-in. It has 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports and 20 Watts RMS sound output. You get a voice enabled remote but without a mute button (typical of Xiaomi). This TV is powered by an Amlogic quad-core processor, and is accompanied by 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It runs certified Android Pie for TV with Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI (optional).