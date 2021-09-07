Ameya Dalvi

Some usual suspects in the sub-Rs 50,000 smartphone segment have either become pricier or are currently out of stock. Hence, we did not have the abundance of riches to choose from in this segment, as was the case with the sub-Rs 40,000 category recently. While that makes the pool smaller, we still have half a dozen solid options for you this month that are available within a budget of Rs 50,000. Most of them have flagship-grade features and performance that will delight one and all. Here are your top contenders.

Best phones to buy under Rs 50,000 in India

Vivo X60 Pro

The Vivo X60 Pro (Review) remains the most stylish phone on this list, and there’s a lot more to it than just its good looks. The rear camera department with gimbal stabilisation is known to capture some excellent shots and equally impressive videos. The 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera and 13 MP telephoto camera that facilitates 2X optical zoom do a great job across various modes. The 32 MP front camera is good enough to keep the selfie enthusiasts interested. It has a vibrant 6.56-inch Full HD+ HDR10+ compliant AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate that’s equally impressive. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 870 SoC that provides ample muscle for any task you may want to perform on this phone. It is accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Despite being just 7.6 mm thick, it packs a 4,200 mAh battery that can last for over a day of moderate use. It runs Android 11 with FunTouch 11 UI. Thus, it ticks most of the boxes for a smartphone in this segment.

Vivo X60 Pro price in India: Rs 49,990 for 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Asus ROG Phone 5

We never ignore the serious mobile gamers, and hence, the Asus ROG Phone 5 (Review) remains a fixture in this segment. The company has provided the fastest processing hardware around, along with several optimisations and enhancements to give enthusiasts a premium gaming experience. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in this budget. Its 6.78-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and can get up to 1,200 nits bright, for you to be able to enjoy gaming in full glory.

The rear camera department consists of a 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. Even though this phone is targeted primarily at mobile gamers, the cameras do a pretty good job, too. The Asus ROG Phone 5 has a huge 6,000 mAh battery for long, uninterrupted gaming sessions, and even better, the fast charger that has been upgraded (as compared to its predecessor) to 65 W can charge its large battery in under an hour. This phone runs Android 11 with ROG UI.

Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India: Rs 49,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

The top variant of Xiaomi’s Mi 11X Pro 5G (Review) easily fits into this budget. The phone flaunts quite a few flagship features starting with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. You get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage to go with it. You also get a 108 MP camera at the back to capture some impressive photos in different modes and lighting. Giving it company are an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. The 20 MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls.

The display on this phone is another standout feature. You get a well-calibrated, 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and a theoretical brightness of 1,300 nits. The display as well as the phone’s glass back are protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The bundled 33 W fast charger promises to juice up the phone fully in under an hour. The Mi 11X Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G price in India: Rs 41,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

iQOO 7 Legend 5G

Here’s another fully-loaded device, this time, from the Vivo sub-brand. The iQOO 7 Legend 5G is also powered by Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 888 chip, and you get a whopping 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. Its 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display also has the 120 Hz refresh rate feature for a flicker-free experience in compatible apps, and can get up to 1,300 nits bright. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.

The rear camera department here is quite versatile. You get a 48 MP primary camera with OIS, which is accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 13 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. Thus, all the major bases in photography are covered. You get a handy 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 7 Legend 5G has a 4,000 mAh battery that lasts for a day of moderate use, and the bundled 66 W fast charger claims to charge it in double quick time.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G price in India: Rs 43,990 for 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Apple iPhone XR/ Apple iPhone SE

You can now buy either the top variant of the Apple iPhone SE (Review) with 256 GB storage or the mid variant of the iPhone XR (Review) with 128 GB storage in this budget. Both these phones are priced identically at this moment. The major differentiators between the two are the design and the processing power. The Apple iPhone SE borrows its design and a bulk of its features from the iPhone 8 (Review), but has a much more powerful processor at its core. If you prefer a bigger screen, more modern looks, and can live with a relatively slower processor, you may consider the XR.

The iPhone SE is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip that you get on all iPhone 11 series phones. It has a 4.7-inch Retina LCD display with the typical 326 PPI pixel density that you get with most iPhones. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, has a generation-old A12 Bionic chip but offers a larger 6.1-inch notched display. Both phones have Apple’s reliable 12 MP camera at the back with OIS and a 7 MP selfie camera at the front. They are IP67 rated dust- and water-resistant and upgradable to the latest iOS 14.

Apple iPhone SE price in India: Rs 47,999 for 256 GB storage

Apple iPhone XR price in India: Rs 47,999 for 128 GB storage