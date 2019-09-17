Ameya Dalvi

If you have a budget of Rs 40,000 and the camera is the most important feature for you in a smartphone, this is just the article you have been looking for. So let's take a look a the best smartphones with excellent cameras that you can get under Rs 40,000 in India. In case you are on a tighter budget, here’s our list of the best camera phones under Rs 15,000 and the best under Rs 25,000.

Best camera phones under Rs 40,000 in India

Google Pixel 3a XL

If you are looking for the best camera phone under Rs 40,000, look no further. It may not have a fancy design and the fastest processor around but the Google Pixel 3a XL (Review) offers the goodness of the renowned Pixel 3 (Review) camera at a significantly lower price point. This phone can achieve with a single 12.2MP rear camera what most phones cannot with two, three or even four cameras that boast of higher megapixels. The camera output is excellent in every lighting condition including low light. It fact, it has the best low light performance in this budget, courtesy of Night Sight, and can click some amazing portrait shots too.

Like all Pixel devices, the Google Pixel 3a XL is among the first to receive the latest version of Android and security patches. Unlike the top-end Pixel 3 devices, this isn’t powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chip but has a more than capable Snapdragon 670 SoC. It also trades the QHD+ display for a more practical 6-inch Full HD+ display which significantly reduces the load on the battery. It’s 3700 mAh battery can easily take you through a day of moderate usage. This is a phone for photography enthusiasts and not for those looking for a flashy design or tons of RAM and storage in this budget.

Google Pixel 3a XL price in India: Rs 39,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage

OnePlus 7

The top variant of the OnePlus 7 (Review) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be comfortably purchased in this budget. While this phone is identical to its predecessor, 6T, in more ways than one, the rear cameras have been completely revamped. Moving away from the 16MP main shooter on the past few generations of OnePlus devices, the company has opted for a 48MP primary sensor at the rear along with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. The primary lens has Optical Image Stabilisation and uses pixel binning to produce some crisp shots in different lighting conditions. There’s a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Its design is pretty much like the OnePlus 6T but by no means dated. It has the same 6.4-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display too with a tiny drop notch and a 3700 mAh battery. But its processing and camera departments make this phone stand out. The OnePlus 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, Snapdragon 855. Oxygen OS remains one of the best Android UI around.

OnePlus 7 price in India: Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage; Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Asus 6Z

Just like the OnePlus, the top variant of the Asus 6Z (Review) can be picked in this budget too, if you find it in stock. Asus did something interesting with their latest flagship. This phone doesn’t have a dedicated front camera, and the rear cameras can be flipped over to take selfies. The flipping mechanism is motorised and controllable, thus letting you capture photos at interesting angles. The rear cameras, which also double up as front cameras, have a 48MP + 13MP combination that captures excellent shots in decent lighting with natural colours and ample detail. They do a good job in low light too but not as good as some others in this list.

Thanks to the flip mechanism, you get arguably the best selfie cameras around with great portrait shots and even better videos. Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chip and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which unlike the OnePlus is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. It has a full-screen 6.4-inch Full HD+ display without any kind of a notch or hole for the front camera. The Asus 6Z has a mammoth 5000 mAh battery that easily lasts a day and a half to two of moderate usage.

Asus 6Z price in India: Rs 31,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage; Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Just because you have a high budget doesn’t mean you need to blow it up entirely on the phone itself. You can always save some of it for something else or use it on phone accessories. You get a couple of great camera phones under Rs 30,000 too that are comparable to the above three on several fronts. Check them out.

Best camera phones under Rs 30,000 in India

Redmi K20 Pro

The new K20 series phones from Xiaomi/Redmi have set out to do a lot more than what Poco did last year. While a Snapdragon 855 chip in a sub-30K phone is the major selling point of the Redmi K20 Pro (Review), the camera department isn’t too far behind either. You get a triple camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13MP ultrawide camera with a 125-degrees FOV and an 8MP telephoto lens that facilitates 2X optical zoom. They manage to capture some really sharp images in varied lighting conditions. You also get an option to record super slo-mo 720p videos at 960 fps and 1080p Full HD videos at up to 240 fps. Last but not least, the 20MP pop-up selfie camera adds to the cool quotient of this device.

The Redmi K20 Pro has one of the most attractive designs among mid-range phones with a glass body and Aura Prime design. There’s a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. As I mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 4000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day of moderate usage.

Redmi K20 price in India: Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Honor View 20

The Honor View 20 (Review) now sells for less than 25K in India which makes it one of the best value for money phones around. It has an eye-catching design with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less display and an in-display punch-hole front camera. At the back, you get the Aurora Nanotexture finish that displays multicoloured V-shaped lines running from top to bottom that create an optical illusion when you hold the phone at an angle. Just like all new Huawei/Honor flagships, the Honor View 20 is powered by Huawei’s current flagship Kirin 980 chip and comes bundled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The View 20’s 48MP rear camera does an excellent job in different lighting conditions and the output is at par with most of the phones in this list barring the Pixel. This too uses pixel binning, which combines data from four pixels into one to capture more details in images. A 4000 mAh battery provides ample power for over a day of moderate usage. Do not underestimate this phone just because of its low price.

Honor View 20 price in India: Rs 24,990 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

