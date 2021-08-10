Ameya Dalvi

We have an interesting mix of phones for you this month, all within a budget of Rs 25,000. Most of the devices are recent, but one is a little older that still packs a solid punch at its current selling price. You can expect powerful processors, high-quality cameras, AMOLED screens and high refresh rate displays, among other features, in this budget. Of course, there are a few 5G-ready phones too. So let’s take a look at who made the cut this August.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

iQOO Z3 5G

Let’s get the two 5G compliant phones in this list out of the way, starting with the one from Vivo’s sub-brand. The top variant of the iQOO Z3 5G can be comfortably purchased in this budget. It has an impressive set of specifications and features starting with Qualcomm’s new midrange Snapdragon 768 SoC, along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Z3 has a vibrant 6.58-inch HDR10 compliant Full HD+ LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

Photography on this 5G-ready phone is taken care of by three cameras at the back comprising a 64 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. A 16 MP selfie camera is located in a drop notch at the top of the screen. The iQOO Z3 5G runs Android 11 with FunTouch 11 UI on top. A 4,400 mAh battery keeps the phone running for well over a day of moderate use. The company bundles a 55 W fast charger to juice it up in double quick time.

iQOO Z3 5G price in India: Rs 22,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage (additional Rs 1500 off on Amazon India at the time of writing)

Mi 10i 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G (Review) comfortably retains its place in the lineup. It flaunts a 108 MP camera that clicks some crisp shots in various conditions. Giving it company are an 8 MP ultrawide camera, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 16 MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. As you might have guessed, this phone is 5G compliant and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC, and you get either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further with a micro SD card.

The Mi 10i 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display that can get up to 450 nits bright and is compliant with HDR10. This too has a 120 Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free experience in compatible apps. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 4820 mAh battery keeps it running for close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the company bundles a 33 W fast charger that claims to take it from 0 to 100 percent in under an hour. The smartphone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12. An Android 11 update has started rolling out for this phone.

Mi 10i 5G price in India: Rs 21,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 23,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A52

The new Samsung Galaxy A52 flaunts some flagship features. For starters, it is IP67 rated dust and water resistant, something extremely rare in this segment. It has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The camera department here is quite versatile with a 64 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation; another rare feature in this budget. Giving it company are a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro camera and a 5 MP depth sensor to capture some quality photos in various modes. A capable 32 MP selfie camera is embedded in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen.

The processing power is modest here, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip powering this device. You get either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, along with 128 GB of internal (expandable) storage. The Samsung Galaxy A52 runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. A 4,500 mAh battery can keep the phone powered beyond a day of moderate use. The bundled charger promises to recharge 50 percent of the battery in half an hour. Considering all its features, the A52 is a pretty good option in this budget, and more so for brand-conscious buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India: Rs 23,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is almost a year old, but still packs a punch at its current discounted price, and boasts of features missing in more expensive phones. This feature-packed phone offers 5X optical zoom, courtesy of its 8MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS. The rest of the camera department on this phone includes a 64 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. You get two cameras at the front (32 MP + 8 MP) to take care of portrait selfies and video calls; something that will please the selfie crowd. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top; an Android 11 update has started rolling out.

The design is similar to the first OnePlus Nord in many ways, but the textured glass back adds a lot more style. There is ample processing power here with Qualcomm’s previous generation flagship Snapdragon 855+ chip powering this phone. You get the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant under 25K. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The LCD screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 4,200 mAh battery powers the phone for over a day of standard use, and the bundled 30 W fast charger juices it up in just about an hour.

Pro tip: If you are willing to trade the telephoto camera and half the internal storage for a more recent Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor, an AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 5G compliance, the Realme X7 Max 5G (Review) is currently selling under 25K. It is a great option at that price.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India: Rs 23,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Realme X7 Max 5G price in India: Rs 24,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Vivo V20 (2021 edition)

The Vivo V20 (2021 edition) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is pretty decent for this segment. You get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further to 1 TB with a micro SD card. This Vivo phone runs Android 11 out of the box with their FunTouch 11 UI on top. Among other things, we picked this phone mainly for its style quotient. If you like slim phones, you are bound to be impressed by the V20. It is less than 7.5 mm thin; a refreshing change from the bloating phones we have been seeing over the past year or two.

Despite the slimness, it has a respectable 4,000 mAh battery that lasts for over a day of moderate use, and supports 33 W fast charging. The phone comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a glass back. The camera department at the back is helmed by a 64 MP primary camera doing most of the heavy lifting, supported by an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP depth sensor. Selfie enthusiasts are in for a treat courtesy of a 44 MP front camera with autofocus that can also record 4K videos.

Vivo V20 (2021 edition) price in India: Rs 22,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage