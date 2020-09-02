Ameya Dalvi

A budget of Rs 25,000 opens doors to phones with flagship-grade processing hardware, premium designs and high-end cameras. There are some really good options available for purchase for this budget this month. You have phones with last-generation flagship processors, 64 MP cameras, quad cameras and full-screen AMOLED displays, among other things. Here are the best smartphones you can currently buy under Rs 25,000 in India.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

Realme X3

Realme has upped their game in the sub-25K segment with the release of the Realme X3. From a fairly potent Snapdragon 730G in the Realme X2, they have jumped to Qualcomm’s last generation flagship chip ― the Snapdragon 855+ ― in their new midrange phone. You can have the 6 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. The display is impressive, with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen that flaunts a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is generally available in more expensive handsets. But they have switched from the AMOLED screen on the X2 to an LCD display here to keep the price down. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Though the design isn’t unique anymore, the textured glass back does look nice. The camera department on the Realme X3 is quite versatile, and includes a 12 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. It is accompanied by a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. If four cameras weren’t enough, you get two more at the front. There’s a 16 MP + 8 MP front camera combination to take care of selfies and video calls. A 4,200 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate usage. But what’s even better is that the bundled 30W fast charger juices it up in just about an hour. The Realme X3 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme X3 price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi has dropped the price of Redmi K20 Pro (Review), thus making it a great all-round option in this budget. It has a very attractive exterior with a glass body and an eye-catching ‘Aura Prime’ design. You get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notchless AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera on top. An in-display fingerprint scanner keeps things clean. Powering this phone is Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.



The camera department on Redmi K20 Pro is quite impressive too. You get three cameras at the back: a 48 MP main camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 125-degree FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that gives you 2X optical zoom. No redundant cameras here to please the marketing team. They manage to capture some high-quality images in varied lighting conditions, and can also record super slo-mo videos at up to 960 fps. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate usage. The smartphone launched with Android Pie and MIUI 10, but received an Android 10 update with MIUI 11 earlier this year.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Honor 20

The Honor 20 (Review) has been a perennial presence in this list. It too has an elegant design with a compact (for today’s standards) 6.26-inch Full HD+ display and an in-display punch-hole front camera. The Honor 20 is powered by Huawei’s previous flagship Kirin 980 chip, and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage at a very competitive price. It launched with Android Pie, but the Android 10 update with Magic UI 3.0 started rolling out a couple of months ago.

The rear has four cameras comprising a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. The rear cameras do a very good job in different lighting conditions. Its 3,750 mAh battery provides ample power for a day of moderate usage, and the company bundles a fast charger that can charge 50 percent of the battery in less than 30 minutes. The Honor 20 gives you very little reason to complain at this selling price.

Honor 20 price in India: Rs 22,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Non-Chinese brand Smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

This is one of the most common queries we have received over the past couple of months. So, here are two smartphones from a non-Chinese manufacturer that you can buy under Rs 25,000. This time too, both belong to Samsung. They don’t have processors as powerful as the above three, but can match them in other departments.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 (Review) retains its place in the list. It may not have the processing muscle of other phones in this list, but can still hold its own in the display and photography department. This phone too has quad cameras at the back with a combination of 48 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro and 5 MP depth sensor. You can capture some quality photos from the primary camera, and its portrait and macro shots are quite impressive too. The 32 MP front camera should please selfie enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has an impressive 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with excellent colour reproduction and a tiny hole for the front camera at the top centre. The phone is powered by Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 9611 SoC, and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. Its 4,000 mAh battery manages to last a day of moderate usage. The Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 with One UI.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India: Rs 23,990 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A70s is another Samsung phone in the list with an even larger display and a Qualcomm chip instead of Exynos. It has a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a drop notch and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is sharp and vibrant with good sunlight legibility. It has a larger 4,500 mAh battery that comfortably lasts over a day of moderate usage. The phone is powered by an efficient and still fairly powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further up to 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A70s has a triple camera setup at the back, with a 64 MP primary camera teaming up with an 8 MP 12mm ultra-wide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. They do a commendable job in good to decent lighting, but not so much in low light. There’s a 32 MP front camera here too. The Samsung Galaxy A70s launched with Android Pie, but a stable Android 10 update for this phone with One UI 2.0 started rolling out a couple of months ago.

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India: Rs 24,990 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage