Ameya Dalvi

It is time to hit reset on our list of smartphones available for under Rs 10,000 this month. While not much has changed since the last quarter in this segment, this time around, we have managed to squeeze in three phones with 48 MP cameras within this budget. As always, the chosen phones come with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and also have excellent battery life. So, time to look at your top five options going for under 10K this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme’s new Narzo 30A (Review) is another well-rounded option on this list, and comfortably retains its place. Like most Narzo series phones, it has an eye-catching design. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch, but unlike its predecessor, there is no mention of Corning Gorilla Glass protection against scratches. In terms of processing power, this smartphone does slightly better than the two handsets mentioned above courtesy of its Mediatek Helio G85 chip. You get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The rear camera department includes a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera. You get an 8 MP camera up front to handle selfies and video calls. The Realme Narzo 30A has a larger 6,000 mAh battery that can keep this phone powered for up to two days of moderate use. It supports 18 W fast charging, and a fast charger is included in the package. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme Narzo 30A price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Poco M2 Reloaded

The Poco M2 Reloaded is pretty much a rebadged Poco M2/Redmi 9 Prime (Review). I was left scratching my head trying to figure out what’s ‘reloaded’ in this handset. Nonetheless, it is still one of the best options available in this budget. It is also one of two phones on this list to get a Full HD+ display. You get a sizable 6.53-inch screen protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This phone comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts a day and a half of moderate use. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC and packs 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal (expandable) storage. This chipset is powerful enough for day-to-day tasks, and can handle a bit of gaming at medium graphics settings courtesy of the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The Poco M2 Reloaded features quad cameras at the back, with a combination of a 13 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Picture quality is perfectly acceptable for this segment. An 8 MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Micromax IN 1

The Micromax IN 1 is the other phone on this list that offers a Full HD+ display. It has a larger 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Just like the Poco M2, it is powered by a Mediatek G80 SoC, and you get 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. A 5,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for over a day and a half of moderate use, and supports 18 W fast charging.

You get triple cameras at the back on this Micromax phone, with a combination of a 48 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. An 8 MP selfie camera is incorporated into a drop-notch at the top of the screen. It runs Android 10. The X-shaped pattern at the back adds to the style quotient of this device. The Micromax IN 1 is the only phone on this list to offer both – a Full HD display and a 48 MP camera.

Micromax IN 1 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

LG W41

Here’s another stylish phone for you, and this time, it’s from LG. The phone has modest processing power, but the camera department is stacked. The LG W41 is powered by a Mediatek G35 SoC, and this, too, comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further. It has a 5,000 mAh battery that keeps the phone powered for close to a day and a half of moderate use. You get a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole for an 8 MP selfie camera.

You get a quad camera setup at the back that consists of a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The LG W41 runs Android 10. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy M02s that we included last quarter, this LG phone does have a fingerprint sensor, making it a better all-round device for brand-conscious buyers on a tight budget.

LG W41 price in India: Rs 9,850 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Motorola G10 Power

The Motorola G10 Power is the third phone on this list to feature a 48 MP rear camera, and you get quad cameras at the back here, too. Giving the 48 MP primary company are an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. You get an 8 MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The main camera captures some crisp shots in different lighting conditions that are more than satisfactory for this segment.

The phone is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch. The Motorola G10 Power has a 6,000 mAh battery that keeps it running for close to two days of use and supports 20 W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android user interface to go with it. If you like stock Android UI, this is the phone for you. The rest of the features set isn’t bad either, making this a great option in this budget.

Motorola G10 Power price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage