Ameya Dalvi

Time to up the budget to Rs 20,000 and look at the best options available in the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 range. One expects a good amount of processing power, 64 MP cameras, AMOLED displays, high refresh rate screens, super-fast charging etc. in this budget. But for the first time, we also have a 5G-compliant phone in this price bracket. Without wasting any more time, let us check out our top 5 smartphone picks this month under Rs 20,000.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

Poco X3

The Poco X3 (Review) remains one of the best all-round phones in this budget in terms of features and performance. It has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and flicker-free experience in compatible apps. This is the only phone with a high refresh rate screen in this list. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The small, centrally-positioned punch-hole at the top hosts a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip that is quite powerful for day-to-day tasks, and more than handy for gaming, too.

You get 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage, and you can also get an 8 GB RAM variant for Rs 2,000 more, but we prefer the former. The Poco X3 has quad cameras at the back with a combination of 64 MP primary camera, 13 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite impressive for the segment. Battery capacity is a whopping 6,000 mAh that can comfortably last two days of moderate use. The company also bundles a 33 W fast charger to juice it up quickly. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

Poco X3 price in India: Rs 17,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 19,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro (Review) is another impressive phone in this segment. It looks stylish with a two-tone back and a rectangular 2 x 3 camera array. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that’s bright and vibrant and features a punch-hole for the front camera. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection against scratches, but the 90 Hz refresh rate feature has been given a skip. One major attraction here is the bundled 65W SuperDart charger that can take its 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in close to 35 minutes, making it one of the fastest around.

The Realme 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is a good choice in this segment. You get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory that can be expanded further using a MicroSD card. This phone, too, has four cameras at the back, starting with a 64 MP primary camera with the new Sony IMX682 sensor that does a good job in various lighting conditions, and has some interesting low light filters, too. You also get an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 32 MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 7 Pro price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Realme X7

The just released Realme X7 is currently the most affordable 5G phone in India. It is powered by Mediatek’s new Dimensity 800U SoC. You get the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. The design is as attractive as the 7 Pro’s, but with one improvement. This phone is just 8.1 mm thin; a happy trend reversal from the ever-bulkier handsets we get these days. Despite a slim profile, the X7 does not skimp on battery capacity. You get a respectable 4,310 mAh battery capable of 50 W fast charging. The company bundles a 65 W SuperDart charger with this phone too, and it claims to charge 50 percent of the battery in just 18 minutes and all of it in a little over 45 minutes.

You get a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2 MP macro camera. You also get a 16 MP selfie camera located in a tiny punch-hole on the screen. Speaking of which, the Realme X7, too, has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that claims to get as high as 600 nits bright. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. A couple of things missing on the Realme X7 are expandable storage and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme X7 price in India: Rs 19,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ is another solid option in this budget. This one, too, has a great feature set for this segment and equally good performance to boot. This phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chip and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ all-screen display with HDR10 compliance. There is no notch or cut-out on the screen, and the 20MP front camera is hosted on a motorised pop-up mechanism. That certainly adds a premium feel to the phone, along with a cool quotient.

Here, too, the rear camera department is helmed by a 64 MP primary camera, along with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. Battery backup is also robust with a 5,000 mAh battery keeping the phone powered comfortably for over a day and a half of moderate use. You also get an 18 W turbo charger in the bundle to charge it quickly. It runs Android 10, and like with most Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android UI.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India: Rs 17,499 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F41

The fairly new Samsung Galaxy F41 may not be as powerful as some of the phones listed above, but offers a good bunch of features, in addition to the brand value. The prominent features of this handset are its sharp 6.4-inch sAMOLED Full HD+ display with a drop notch and a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery that can last two full days of moderate use. It offers three cameras at the back with a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor; not to forget the 32 MP front camera that will have selfie enthusiasts interested.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, and you can purchase its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB (expandable) storage variant comfortably in this budget. The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top. The F41 is a good option in this budget for brand-conscious buyers, and especially for those who prefer phones from non-Chinese brands.

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India: Rs 16,499 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage