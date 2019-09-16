Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 get price cut of up to Rs 1,500, pricing now starts at Rs 7,999

The Nokia 4.2 is now selling at Rs 9,499 following a price drop of Rs 1,500 on its launch price.


tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 12:18:54 IST

Nokia launched Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 (Review) a few months back in India. Nokia 3.2 was launched at a starting price of Rs 8,990 and Nokia 4.2 for Rs 10,990. After the recent price cut, as per the company website, Nokia 3.2 base storage variant is now selling at Rs 7,999 and Nokia 4.2 3 GB (only variant) is priced at Rs 9,499.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 prices slashed

Nokia 3.2 was launched at a price of Rs 8,990 for 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage variant and is now selling at Rs 7,999, with a price cut of Rs 1,000. On the other hand, the higher storage variant is now selling at Rs 8,999, which was originally priced at Rs 10,790.

The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant of Nokia 4.2 was priced at Rs 10,999 when it was launched in India and now it is selling at Rs 9,499. The smartphone is getting a price drop of Rs 1,500.

Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 get price cut of up to Rs 1,500, pricing now starts at Rs 7,999

The Nokia 4.2 has been launched in India in a single 3 GB variant with 32 GB of storage. Image: tech2/ Omkar Godambe

Nokia 3.2 specifications

The Nokia 3.2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC in 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage options. The storage can be further expanded using microSD up to 400 GB.

The Nokia 3.2 sports a 13 MP camera at the rear with an aperture of f/2.2 and an LED flash. On the front there is a 5 MP camera for selfies and face unlock. Under the rear camera is a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

The phone features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The design of the phone is similar to that of the Nokia 3.2, with a waterdrop-styled notch cut-out on top of the display.

As far as cameras go, the phone features a 13 MP primary rear camera and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8 MP selfie camera with Face Unlock support. As the Nokia 3.2, the 4.2 also gets a dedicated notification LED on the side and a button to trigger Google Assistant.

Like all Nokia smartphones, the 4.2 also runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery.

