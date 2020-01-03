Ameya Dalvi

Smart TVs have become cheaper than mid-range smartphones these days. And just like phones, one doesn’t need an occasion to buy them. All you need is a good deal.

As always, there are tons of models to choose from in various sizes and budgets. Time for us to simplify things and share with you the best options currently available under Rs 15,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

Best 32-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 15,000

A 32-inch TV is ideally suited for one with a budget less than Rs 15,000 and a viewing distance (distance between the viewer and the TV) of 6 to 8 feet. Most 32-inch TVs have a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels which is decent enough for that screen size.

You do get a lot of Android-based TVs in this budget, but this time we have opted for models based on four different platforms. All of them are compliant with popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar etc.

We start with a certified Android TV from the old Japanese brand, Sanyo (now owned by Panasonic) that boasts of an IPS panel and the latest Android Pie OS for TV. You also get 20 Watts (RMS) sound output, 2x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports and other standard connectivity options. The Sanyo Kaizen XT-32A170H has a voice-enabled remote and Chromecast built-in. At its current selling price, this TV has almost all the bases covered and you easily get your money’s worth.

The latest launch from Onida is quite an interesting one, and something I was hoping to see for a long time. As the name suggests, the Fire TV Edition TVs run Amazon’s Fire OS, the one that you get on their Fire TV Stick. Simply put, you get a TV with an integrated Fire TV Stick under 13K, and that’s a sweet deal. This TV too has an IPS panel and comes with 3x HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 16 Watts (RMS) sound output. You get a voice-enabled remote with Alexa that looks quite similar to a famous remote but with a few more useful buttons and hotkeys.

Another 32-inch TV with an IPS panel, but this time from a more premium brand, LG. This is not an Android TV and instead, runs Web OS that has apps for most of the major online streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and now, Hotstar too. You get a couple of HDMI ports and a solitary USB port to plug in more devices along with 10W RMS sound output.

If LG is plying its trade in this budget, Samsung doesn’t want to be left behind either. And you have this Series 4 offering based on Tizen OS that supports all major streaming services and has a decent repository of apps. The TV also comes with Microsoft Office 365 that lets you do a bit of work on it. Just like the LG, you get a couple of HDMI ports, one USB port and 10W RMS sound output.

The Sanyo TV above lets you cast content on the TV from compatible apps. The other three do not have Chromecast but let you mirror content from your phone or tablet.

Best 40-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000

Now we move on to slightly larger rooms with a viewing distance of 8 to 10 feet. 40 to 43-inch screens are ideal for that distance. While most 40-inch TVs have a Full HD panel, 43-inch TVs are available in Full HD and 4K resolution both. On a 43-inch screen, 4K resolution doesn’t make a world of difference, but if you can get a higher resolution display without paying a big premium, then why not!

This is a 40-inch certified Android TV from VU’s Ultra Android series. Despite the word ‘Ultra’ in the name, you get a Full HD panel here, but the picture quality is quite impressive for the price with natural colours and good contrast. Add to that, fast boot times, quick resume from standby feature and apps for all major streaming services. It also has Chromecast built-in along with a couple of HDMI and USB ports each and 24 Watts RMS sound output that’s actually pretty good. You just have to make do with an IR remote instead of one with Bluetooth.

The 43-inch variant of this TV (VU 43GA review), sells for just Rs 2,000 more and wouldn’t be a bad option if you have the space for a slightly larger screen. The feature set is exactly the same.

Another 40-inch certified Android TV, this time from Xiaomi, that sells for an equally attractive price and is in stock (at the time of writing). You get a Full HD panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Unlike older Xiaomi TVs, there is support for all major streaming services, including Netflix and Prime Video, right out of the box. Like all certified Android TVs, this too has Chromecast built-in. It has 3x HDMI and 2x USB ports and 20 Watts RMS sound output. For some reason, Xiaomi doesn’t like to have a mute button on the remote, and you will have to bear with it. Not a total deal-breaker though.

Best 43-inch Smart TV deals under Rs 25,000

The TCL sub-brand has given every competitor a run for their money, courtesy of their feature-rich certified Android Smart TVs that are aggressively priced. The iFFALCON 43K31 is no different. For a little over 20K, you get a 43-inch TV with a 4K panel (resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and support for 1.07 billion colours. You also get a voice-enabled remote control, 3x HDMI, 2x USB ports along with other popular audio/video ports and support for all major streaming services. It also supports AI picture adjustment, micro dimming and of course, there’s Chromecast too. It is powered by a quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB internal storage and runs Android Pie OS for TV.

The iFFALCON model has most of the bases covered but this Thomson TV offers a few extras. This certified Android TV has a 43-inch 4K IPS panel that produces sharp colours and good contrast. Here too you get a voice-enabled remote control, Chromecast, 3x HDMI, 2x USB ports, other audio/video connectors and support for all major streaming services.

At its heart is a quad-core processor with a generous 2.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal storage. If you are looking for better sound output, this is a good option for you as the TV has a built-in soundbar rated at 30 W RMS that does a better job than most TVs in this budget.

The Onida Fire TV listed above also has a 43-inch variant, which we believe is an even better deal, courtesy of a larger IPS screen and a higher Full HD resolution. Rest of the features are pretty much the same with the Fire TV OS at its crux, along with 3x HDMI ports and a USB port for connectivity among others. You often get Rs 2,000 cashback in your Amazon Pay wallet with this TV but do verify if the offer is still available at the time of purchase. Watch out for the detailed review of this TV soon.

