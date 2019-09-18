Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
Infinix Hot 8 with 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale tomorrow on Flipkart

The newly launched Infinix Hot 8 is powered by Mediatek Helio P22 processor and offers 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 16:20:54 IST

The newly launched Infinix Hot 8 is going on its second sale tomorrow on Flipkart. This budget-friendly smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and its pricing starts at 6,999. It offers one storage variant (4 GB RAM +64 GB) and two colour variants — Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple.

Infinix Hot 8 pricing, availability

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart at 12.00 pm tomorrow. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for its sole 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. Infinix Hot 8 is available at a special price of Rs 6,999 till 30 October.

In terms of colour, it comes in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour variants.

As for sale offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and five percent off on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Infinix Hot 8 is available in two colour variants.

Infinix Hot 8 specifications

Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P22 processor and offers 4 GB RAM. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP secondary sensor and a low light sensor.

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 9 Pie.

