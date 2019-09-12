Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Infinix Hot 8 goes on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 PM at Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot 8 houses a massive 5,000 mah battery along with a triple camera setup at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 11:07:48 IST

Infinix Hot 8 was launched in India recently and it is going on its first sale today. The smartphone houses a massive 5,000 mah battery along with a triple camera setup at the back. It is available in just one storage variant and two colour options.

Infinix Hot 8 pricing, availability

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart at 12.00 pm today. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for its sole 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. Infinix Hot 8 is available at a special price of Rs 6,999 till 30 October.

In terms of colour, it comes in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour variants.

Infinix Hot 8 goes on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 PM at Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot 8 comes in two colour variants — Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple. Image: Infinix

As for sale offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and five percent off on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Infinix Hot 8 specs

Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P22 processor and offers 4 GB RAM.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP secondary sensor and low light sensor.

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019