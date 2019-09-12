tech2 News Staff

Infinix Hot 8 was launched in India recently and it is going on its first sale today. The smartphone houses a massive 5,000 mah battery along with a triple camera setup at the back. It is available in just one storage variant and two colour options.

Infinix Hot 8 pricing, availability

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart at 12.00 pm today. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for its sole 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. Infinix Hot 8 is available at a special price of Rs 6,999 till 30 October.

In terms of colour, it comes in Quetzal Cyan and Cosmic Purple colour variants.

As for sale offers, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and five percent off on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Infinix Hot 8 specs

Infinix Hot 8 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P22 processor and offers 4 GB RAM.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP secondary sensor and low light sensor.

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.