Ameya Dalvi

The list of best phones under Rs 30,000 this month is headlined by the return of OnePlus to this segment, with the launch of the Nord. But that’s not the runaway winner here. There are four other phones for you to choose from that are no pushovers, and most of them offer faster processors, fancier cameras and more. So let's take a closer look at our star-studded list of phones under 30K that promise to offer excellent bang for your buck.

Best phones to buy under Rs 30,000 in India

OnePlus Nord

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. The OnePlus Nord (Review) offers great value in this segment and is an easy recommendation. It is the only 5G-enabled phone in this list, and perhaps the only 5G phone under Rs 30,000 in India, currently. While that feature is reserved for the future, what you get at present is even better, starting with a vibrant 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and so is its glass back.

The OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm’s new upper-midrange Snapdragon 765 chip and accompanied by either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. While 12 GB RAM is overkill for the 765 chip, the additional 4 GB RAM and more importantly, double the internal storage for just 2K more is not a bad deal at all. It borrows its main 48 MP camera from the more expensive OnePlus 8 (Review) and has optical image stabilisation, something not very common in this price bracket. The main camera does a very good job in most conditions. The rest of the camera department comprises an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera.

The selfie enthusiasts are in for a treat too, with 32 MP + 8 MP dual cameras up front that capture some crisp shots, including ultra-wide selfies and 4K videos at 60 fps. It has a 4,115 mAh battery that lasts close to a day and a half of moderate usage, and the bundled 30W fast charger takes it from 0 to 60 percent in under 30 minutes. Last but most importantly, you now get OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10 in this budget, and it runs smoothly on the OnePlus Nord as on any other flagship device from the company.

OnePlus Nord price in India: Rs 27,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 29,999 for 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme was ready to welcome the Nord with their X3 SuperZoom (Review) model that boasts of 5X optical zoom. The processing power is also a couple of notches higher here with Qualcomm’s last generation flagship chip, the Snapdragon 855+, powering this phone. You can have the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant in this budget. The display is pretty impressive too, with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen that flaunts a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is generally seen on more expensive handsets. But you get a LCD display here instead of AMOLED. The screen is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The design is similar to the Nord, but the textured glass back does look cooler. The camera department on the Realme X3 SuperZoom is quite versatile and includes an 8MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS, that gives you the aforementioned 5X optical zoom. It is accompanied by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. Again, you get two cameras at the front with a 32MP + 8MP duo taking care of selfies and video calls. A 4200 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate usage, but what’s even better is that the bundled 30W fast charger juices it up fully in just about an hour. The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India: Rs 27,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) remains a great all-round option in this budget and retains its place in the list. It has a very attractive exterior with a glass body and an eye-catching ‘Aura Prime’ (Redmi’s designation) design. You get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor too. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and you can get the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage in this budget.

Though the photography department on Redmi K20 Pro seems to have fewer cameras, you get all the right options here. You get a triple camera setup at the back with a 48 MP main camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 125-degrees FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that gives you 2X optical zoom. They manage to capture some high quality images in varied lighting conditions and different modes.

You also get an option to record super slo-mo 720p videos at 960 fps and 1080p Full HD videos at up to 240 fps. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate usage. The Redmi K20 Pro launched with Android Pie and MIUI 10, but it received an Android 10 update with MIUI 11 earlier this year.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The lesser-known Lenovo Z6 Pro is another great option in this budget, if you are looking for a flagship grade processor, ample RAM and versatile cameras. This phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. You get a glass body here and an aluminium frame to hold it together. There’s a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a drop notch and support for HDR10. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android Pie. An Android 10 update is expected soon.

The rear camera combination on the Lenovo Z6 Pro is quite interesting. You get a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera, 8MP telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom, a 2MP dedicated video camera with optical image stabilisation and 3D ToF camera for depth sensing. That’s five rear cameras theoretically. The company hasn’t skimped on the front camera either, with a 32MP shooter looking to woo selfie enthusiasts. The phone empowers you to shoot in various modes and conditions, and has most bases covered.

Lenovo Z6 Pro price in India: Rs 26,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Oppo Reno3 Pro

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is another feature-rich option in this budget. The company has opted for a fairly powerful Mediatek P95 SoC for this phone. You also get 8 GB RAM and options for 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage to go with it. It has a bright 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro has a loaded camera department too, starting with a 64 MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, 13 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom and a 2 MP monochrome depth sensor at the back. The front cameras boast of a 44 MP shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor for better portrait selfies. It manages to take some quality shots in different modes in good to decent lighting. Its 4,025 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage and you can charge it up to 65 percent in just half an hour using the bundled VOOC 4.0 fast charger.

Oppo Reno3 Pro price in India: Rs 27,990 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 29,990 for 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage