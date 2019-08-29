Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest: Best deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Moto One Vision and more

Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card during Month-End Mobiles Fest.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 21:45:15 IST

Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest kicked off on 26 August and will be ongoing till 31 August. The e-commerce platform is giving several discounts on smartphones during this sale. Flipkart is also giving a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Here is the list of best deals on smartphones available during the sale.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, the 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at Rs 16, 990, and the highest variant will retail at Rs 17,990 and comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on this smartphone if you buy it via pre-paid mode. You can also get a discount of up to Rs 13,500 in the exchange offer.

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest: Best deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Moto One Vision and more

Vivo Z1 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 (Review) is currently selling at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant. The higher storage variant is priced at Rs 14,399 during this sale. The company is also offering a discount of up to Rs 9,900 with an additional discount of Rs 1,000 in the exchange offer. The company has also launched the successor of this device, Mi A3 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

Motorola One Vision

The Motorola One Vision is available at a price of Rs 17,999 for its sole storage variant of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.  It is available in Bronze Gradient and the Sapphire Gradient finishes.

Buyers can get a discount of upto Rs 15, 500 with an additional discount of upto Rs 2,000 on this smartphone in the exchange offer.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for  3 GB RAM variant and the 4 GB variant was priced at Rs 10,999. During this ongoing Flipkart sale, the higher variant is selling at Rs 14,999. It is available in Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black colour variants. Buyers can a discount of upto Rs 10,500 on this device as a part of the exchange offer.

Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 10 Lite.

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 was launched last year and it is now selling at a price point of Rs 10,599  for its 3 GB + 32 GB variant during the sale. The 4 GB + 64 GB variant, which was launched at a price of Rs 17, 499. is now selling at just Rs 7,999 during this sale.

Nokia 6.1 is available in three colour variants—Black and Copper, White and Iron, Blue and Gold.

