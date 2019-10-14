Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: From JBL party speakers to Asus Z6, here are the best deals of the day

During the ongoing sale, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 17:18:14 IST

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale kicked off yesterday and it will go on until 16 October. Several smartphones, smart TVs and mobile accessories are getting massive discounts during the sale. The competitor's Amazon Great Indian Festival (13 October-17 October) sale is also being hosted simultaneously.

Here is a list of the top deals that you can grab right away.

Mi Powerbank

Xiaomi's Mi 20,000 mAh battery bank is currently selling at a price of Rs 1,399. As per the website, it was previously priced at Rs 1,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 600 during this sale.

The Mi Powerbank supports 18 W fast charging.

The power bank supports 18 W fast charging and comes in a Black variant.

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z (Review) comes at a starting price of Rs 27,999. It was originally priced at Rs 35,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. Selling at a discount of Rs 8,000, the smartphone comes with a Flip Camera.

Asus Z6 packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab 4

The Lenovo Tab 4 was originally priced at Rs 13,900 and now it is selling at Rs 9,999. It features a 10.1-inch display and offers 16 GB internal storage. In terms of battery capacity, it packs a 7,000 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab 4 comes with 5 MP rear and 2 MP front camera.

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Party Speaker

The JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker has a huge discount of Rs 10,500 and it's now selling at Rs 20,999 from its original price of Rs 31,499. These Bluetooth waterproof speakers can last up to 24 hours of playback.

These JBL bluetooth speakers are waterproof and are selling at a discount of Rs 10,500.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro (Review) is now priced at Rs 8,999, down from 13,990. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in three colour variants — Black Sea, Blue Ocean, and Ice Lake.

Realme 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


