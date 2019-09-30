tech2 News Staff

At the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Realme XT (review) has gone up on an open sale, which is otherwise only available for flash sales. The highlight of the Realme XT is its 64 MP quad-camera setup.

Notably, there is no discount on the Realme XT, however, Flipkart offers a five percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, on purchase of the phone.

Realme also offers Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000. A 10 percent SuperCash back will also be given to the buyers. If the payment is done via Paytm UPI, you can also get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000. The company is also offering a one-time screen damage cover with Realme XT.

The Realme XT comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 18,999. It is available in a Pearl White and a Pearl Blue colour option.

(Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019: Best deals on Redmi K20, Poco F1, Vivo Z1 Pro and more)

Realme XT specifications and features

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixels. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

(Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale: Blaupunkt TVs to sell at a starting price of Rs 5,999)