Ameya Dalvi

The festive sale season is here, and there are some real good deals across various categories and budgets. Today, we focus on the best smartphone deals you can net within a generous budget of Rs 75,000. Oh, and we did manage to get some real good ones for you. Without wasting any more time, let’s get to the point before they sell out.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Apple iPhone 13

You may have read about the mad rush for getting the iPhone 13 around 50K on day 1 of the sale. That was the 128 GB storage variant. But since you have a much higher budget, why not go for double capacity? The 256 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 is currently selling for less than the official selling price of its 128 GB option on Flipkart. The phone feels great in hand due to its reasonably compact size, and is rugged with an IP68 rated ingress protection. It launched with iOS 15, and can be easily upgraded to iOS 16 with more OS updates to follow over the years.

The Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, and is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. At its core is Apple’s previous flagship A15 Bionic chip that powers even the iPhone 14. It has two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS (optical image stabilisation), while the secondary is capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is excellent, as one expects from iPhones.

Apple iPhone 13 price in India: Rs 66,990 for 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has been fluctuating every few hours, but it is selling for well under 75K at the time of writing this. I am sure this phone has had your curiosity and attention over the past several weeks given its unique form factor. While the foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the key selling point of this phone, few realise how powerful a phone this is. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, it is technically even more powerful than all the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones, including the Ultra.

Coming back to the display, the 6.7-inch elongated screen is HDR10+ compliant and has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate. And there’s a tiny 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display at the back too (well, at the front when the phone is folded) which is quite a handy addition. You can get the 256 GB storage variant in this budget in the ongoing sales. The photography department is similar to the iPhone 13 with two 12MP cameras doing duty. The primary has OIS and the secondary captures ultra-wide shots with 123 degrees FOV. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 price in India: Rs 72,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Amazon India is offering some great deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, and you can grab the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant for less than 60K in the ongoing sale even before applying credit card discounts and cashback. This phone too has IP68 rated dust and fluid resistance. The phone sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The S22 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1. Photography department consists of three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is flagship grade as expected, and can record videos in 8K resolution. A 3700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price in India: Rs 59,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

We have another fully loaded device selling for a lower-than-usual price tag. Just like the S22, the iQOO 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a sharp 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and can display over a billion colour shades. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12. The rear camera department here is quite versatile too.

You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. And there’s a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides 2.5X optical zoom. The 16MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G’s 4700 mAh battery can last over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge it fully in just 20 minutes. It supports 50W fast wireless charging too.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 62,990 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The top variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is currently selling on Amazon India for Rs 58,999, and if that wasn’t enough, you can get further 8K off if you pay using any credit card. Yes, that would make it a candidate for a phone list with a lower budget, but then it’s better to choose this than something similar that’s selling for a much higher price, isn’t it? And the phone is good enough to be in this list courtesy of some truly flagship features.

It has a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compliant screen can display a billion colour shades and get up to 1500 nits bright. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The rear camera department has a trinity of 50MP cameras – the primary with OIS, an ultrawide shooter with 115 degrees FOV and a telephoto camera that offers 2X optical zoom. The 32MP front camera is quite impressive too.

Like many phones in this list, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G too is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you can get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with it. In addition, it boasts of a quad-speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon and superfast charging. Its 4600 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W charger promises to take it from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging. The phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 58,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage