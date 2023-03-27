Ameya Dalvi

If you are looking for a flagship phone with excellent cameras, extremely powerful processors and high-end displays without spending close to a six digit sum, you should continue reading. We have capped our budget at 75K, and yet there are some great handsets to choose from. From that lot, we have shortlisted six smartphones for you that we believe are the best under Rs 75,000 this month. Here are your options.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s flagship smartphone was officially priced at Rs 84,999 in India at launch and is now selling for 3K less. Even better, it is possible to get it well under 75K on Flipkart by getting a flat Rs 10,000 discount on multiple credit and debit cards on the platform. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google’s next-gen Tensor G2 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The sizable phone sports a classy design with IP68 rated ingress protection.

You get by far the best Android 13 experience on this device, thanks to the purest version of Android with the Material You design language. No surprise the Google Pixel 7 Pro is great at photography courtesy of three cameras at the back. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 48MP telephoto camera with OIS for up to 5X optical zoom and surprisingly good 30X digital zoom. The 12MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus doubles up as a macro camera too. They do a great job in different lighting and modes.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India: Rs 71,999 (effectively) for 12GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Speaking of credit card discounts, it is applicable for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 5G too. You get an instant 5K off using various credit cards on different online platforms on the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of this phone, thus bringing it within our budget. This phone is quite compact, and elegant and has IP68-rated dust and fluid resistance. The phone sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, HDR10+ compliance and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The photography department has been carried forward from its predecessor and comprises three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is among the best in business currently and can record videos in 8K resolution. The phone runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India: Rs 74,999 (effectively) for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Apple iPhone 13

With Google and Samsung featuring in this list, we cannot leave Apple out, can we? The price of the Apple iPhone 13 has dropped since the arrival of the iPhone 14 series, and there’s hardly any difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (non-Pro) models, so why spend more for nothing? The 256 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 can easily be purchased in this budget. The phone feels great in hand due to its compact size, and is rugged with an IP68 rating for dust and fluid resistance. It launched with iOS 15, and is upgradable to iOS 16, with more OS updates to follow.

The Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, and is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by Apple’s previous flagship A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 14. There are two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering optical image stabilisation, and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is excellent, as one expects from all iPhones.

Apple iPhone 13 price in India: Rs 70,999 for 256GB storage

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus makes a return to our sub-75K list after a prolonged absence. The OnePlus 11 5G is packed with a lot of features that are generally associated with the Pro variant. This stylish phone has a 6.7-inch curved LTPO3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. This HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compliant screen supports 10-bit colour depth, up to 120 Hz variable refresh rate and can get up to 1300 nits bright. The phone runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and one can expect several OS and security updates going forward.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and you get its top variant with a whopping 16 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage in this budget with a lot to spare. The rear camera department is loaded to the brim. It is helmed by a 50MP primary camera with OIS and Hasselblad’s colour tuning. The support cast is equally impressive with a 48MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus that also doubles up as a macro camera and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. Its 5000 mAh battery can last for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 100W charger juices it up in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India: Rs 61,999 for 16GB RAM/256GB storage

iQOO 11 5G

Here’s another phone in this list powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The iQOO 11 5G comes with either 8 GB or 16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage to go with it. It has a sharp 10-bit 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant E6 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 144 Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery lasts for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge 50% of it in just 8 minutes, and fully in less than half an hour.

The rear camera department consists of a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung GN5 sensor and OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Giving them company is a 13MP telephoto camera that provides 2X optical zoom, and also doubles up as a portrait camera. The 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The iQOO 11 5G runs Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13.

iQOO 11 5G price in India: Rs 59,990 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage; Rs 64,990 for 16GB RAM/256GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

While the iQOO 11 5G is newer and more powerful, the iQOO 9 Pro 5G still has a couple of extra tricks up its sleeve. It is powered by a generation-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that is still extremely potent, and you get 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage with it. This phone too has a sharp 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the capability of displaying over a billion colour shades. The phone launched with Android 12, and an Android 13 update with FunTouch OS 13 has started rolling out.

The rear camera department here is even more stacked than the iQOO 11. You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. And lastly, there’s a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that facilitates 2.5X optical zoom. The 16MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G’s 4700 mAh battery can last over a day of moderate use, and the charging is even faster with the 120W fast charger taking it from near empty to full in just 20 minutes. In addition, it supports 50W fast wireless charging too.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 62,990 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage