Ameya Dalvi

It is time to look at the best smartphones one can buy in India under Rs 75,000 this month. Some phones from our previous list have managed to retain their place in this list and most of them are more affordable now. We also have a couple of new additions that offer some exceptional features and power, and at least one of them needs no introduction for sure. Enough of small talk, let’s meet them.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Apple iPhone 13

Let’s start with the newest addition to this list, and it doesn’t have a Mini suffix either. The 128 GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 13 can now be purchased comfortably in this budget. Though not as small as the Mini, the Apple iPhone 13 is quite compact, and feels great in hand. It has IP68 rated ingress protection and runs the latest iOS 15, with more OS updates to follow over the years. Though it looks quite similar to its predecessor, there are quite a few minor enhancements here and there other than a smaller notch.

The Apple iPhone 13 has a brighter 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, and is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. At its core is the latest A15 Bionic chip that powers the entire iPhone 13 series. The two 12MP cameras at the back are similar to those found on the iPhone 12 with a different alignment and minor enhancement to the image quality. Battery capacity has also been bumped up from 2815 mAh to 3240 mAh which translates into a noticeable jump in battery backup.

Apple iPhone 13 price in India: Rs 70,990 for 128 GB storage

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 isn’t too different from the 13 and offers better value thanks to a further price drop. You can now purchase its 256 GB storage variant under 70K. This phone too has just the right size for single-handed operation. You get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. A ceramic glass with an oleophobic coating protects it against scratches and smudges. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and fluid resistance.

The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple’s previous flagship A14 Bionic chip that is still amply powerful and with good headroom for the future. The photography department consists of two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS (optical image stabilisation), while the secondary is capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is top-notch, as one expects from iPhones. The Apple iPhone 12 launched with iOS 14 and is upgradeable to iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 68,999 for 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Just like the iPhones above, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G too is graced with an IP68 rating. The phone sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and a choice of either 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.

Photography department on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G consists of three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is flagship grade; no surprises there. This phone can record videos up to 8K resolution. A 3700 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for a day of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price in India: Rs 64,900 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage; Rs 67,199 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The top variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is currently selling on Amazon India for Rs 62,999 making it a great buy. The phone is loaded with high-end features starting with its display. It has a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compliant screen can display a billion colour shades and get up to 1500 nits bright. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The rear camera department has a trinity of 50MP cameras with the primary module offering OIS, an ultrawide shooter with 115 degrees FOV and a telephoto camera that offers 2X optical zoom. The 32MP front camera is quite impressive too. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and you can get the top variant of this phone with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage comfortably in this budget.

It further boasts of a quad-speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon and superfast charging. Its 4600 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W charger promises to take it from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging. The phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 62,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Last but not the least, we have another fully loaded device with several flagship features. Just like the two Android phones above, the iQOO 9 Pro 5G too is powered by Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a sharp 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and can display over a billion colours. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 out of the box. The rear camera department here is quite impressive too.

You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. They are joined by a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that provides 2.5X optical zoom. Not to forget the 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G’s 4700 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use. And this phone too packs a 120W fast charger that claims to charge it fully in just 20 minutes. It supports 50W fast wireless charging too.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 62,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage