Best phones under Rs 75,000 (June 2023): Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Google Pixel 7 Pro to Apple iPhone 13

We heard you have a generous budget of Rs 75,000 for a new smartphone, and are looking for a flagship product with excellent cameras, extremely powerful processors, high-quality display and the works. If that’s the case, you have come to the right place. We have just shortlisted five smartphones from a large pool that we believe are the best under 75K in India this month. Come, let’s take a look.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

The top variant of the OnePlus 11 5G can be easily purchased in this budget. But if you are willing to spend another Rs 3,000 for elegance, style and a certain degree of exclusivity, we would recommend the Marble Odyssey edition of the same phone. While the overall shape and design are very much like other OnePlus 11 variants, the company has worked its magic on the back panel which does look and feel like a slab of polished marble. The champagne gold metal frame complements it to perfection and makes the phone look incredibly elegant. Or should we say marble-ous (sorry)!

Beyond the aesthetics, the phone is packed with high-end features like a 6.7-inch curved LTPO3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. This HDR10+ and Dolby Vision-compliant screen supports 10-bit colour depth, up to 120 Hz variable refresh rate and can get up to 1300 nits bright. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 100W charger juices it up in just 25 minutes. The phone runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and one can expect more OS and security updates going forward.

The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and you get a generous 16 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage to go with it. The rear camera department is loaded to the brim. It is helmed by a 50MP primary camera with OIS and Hasselblad’s colour tuning. The support cast is equally impressive with a 48MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus that also doubles up as a macro camera and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, which is great with portrait shots too.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey price in India: Rs 64,999 for 16GB RAM/256GB storage

OnePlus 11 5G price in India: Rs 61,999 for 16GB RAM/256GB storage

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s flagship smartphone was officially priced at Rs 84,999 in India at launch and is now selling for Rs 75,999. And one can get it well under 75K on Flipkart thanks to a flat Rs 4,000 discount on multiple credit and debit cards on the platform. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google’s next-gen Tensor G2 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Speaking of protection, the phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

You get by far the best Android 13 experience on this device, thanks to the purest version of Android with the Material You design language. No surprises, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is great at photography courtesy of three cameras at the back. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 48MP telephoto camera with OIS for up to 5X optical zoom and surprisingly good 30X digital zoom. The 12MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus is equally impressive and doubles up as a macro camera too. They do a great job in different lighting and modes.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India: Rs 71,999 (effectively) for 12GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

On the topic of credit card discounts, one can play that card to get the 256 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G within this budget. You get an instant Rs 5,000 off using various credit cards on different platforms on the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of this phone, thus bringing it within our budget. Else, you can always get its 128 GB variant under 75K. This phone is quite compact, stylish and has IP68 rated dust and fluid resistance.

The phone sports an aluminium frame and a glass back with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and back for protection against scratches. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.

The photography department has been carried forward from its predecessor and consists of three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is among the best in business currently, and can also record videos in 8K resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India: Rs 74,999 (effectively) for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

We have another Samsung in the list. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is selling for well under 75K at the time of writing this. This is one of the most compact foldable phones around. While the foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is its key selling point, not many realise how powerful this phone is. Powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, it is technically even more powerful than all the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones, including the Ultra.

The 6.7-inch elongated display is HDR10+ compliant and has a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate. And there’s a tiny 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display at the back too (or should we say at the front when the phone is folded) which is quite a handy addition. You can get the 256 GB storage variant in this budget now. The photography department comprises two 12MP cameras. The primary has OIS and the secondary captures ultra-wide shots with 123 degrees FOV. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1, and is upgradeable to Android 13 with One UI 5.x.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 price in India: Rs 71,499 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Apple iPhone 13

A list of premium phones without one from Apple doesn’t sound right. 75K is a reasonable budget to get yourself an iPhone even without the festive sales. You get two options to choose from – the newer Apple iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage or the older iPhone 13 with 256 GB storage. The price of both models is fairly similar. Now this would have been a tough choice had Apple made the 14 (non-Pro) notably different from the 13 with the addition of newer features and a faster processor. But they haven’t, and hence we would recommend more storage over recency.

The Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The phone feels great in hand due to its compact size and has IP68-rated ingress protection. It is powered by Apple’s previous flagship A15 Bionic chip which also powers the iPhone 14. It is still fairly powerful for most tasks including gaming.

There are two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS, and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is excellent, as one expects from an iPhone. It launched with iOS 15, and is upgradable to iOS 16, with more OS updates to follow over the next three to four years at least.

Apple iPhone 13 price in India: Rs 68,499 for 256GB storage

