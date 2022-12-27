Ameya Dalvi

If you are looking for a flagship phone with top-of-the-line cameras, ample processing power and storage under Rs 75,000, you have come to the right place. Given the generous budget, you get a lot of options to choose from, and the choice is indeed difficult. After a lot of deliberation, we have shortlisted five smartphones that we believe are the best under 75K this month. Take your pick.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Google Pixel 7 Pro

While the Google flagship smartphone is officially priced at Rs 84,999 in India, it is possible to get it just under 75K. The Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon India for Rs 74,999. But given that Flipkart is the official retail partner, a better option would be to use a HDFC card on the platform and get an instant discount of 10K on the phone. The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google’s next-gen Tensor G2 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone sports a premium design and has IP68 rated ingress protection. You get the best Android 13 experience around on this device, thanks to the purest version of Android with the Material You design language. As expected, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is great at photography courtesy of three cameras at the back. You get a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 48MP telephoto camera with OIS for up to 5X optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus that doubles up as a macro camera too. They do a great job in different lighting and modes. The 10.8MP front camera won’t disappoint the selfie enthusiasts either.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India: Rs 74,999 for 12GB RAM/128GB storage

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 may not be available at the price it was selling for in the festive sales this year, but it has seen a permanent price cut since the arrival of the iPhone 14 series. And frankly, there’s hardly any difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (non-Pro) models, so why spend extra on the latter? The 256 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased under 70K. The phone feels great in hand due to its compact size, and is rugged with an IP68 rating for dust and fluid resistance. It launched with iOS 15, and is upgradable to iOS 16, with more OS updates to follow over the years.

The Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, and is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. At its core is Apple’s previous flagship A15 Bionic chip that powers even the iPhone 14. There are two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering optical image stabilisation, and the secondary capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is excellent, as one expects from all iPhones.

Apple iPhone 13 price in India: Rs 69,990 for 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G can be purchased for a little over 60K at the moment. Just like the iPhone 13, this phone too is quite compact and has IP68 rated dust and fluid resistance. The phone sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Photography department comprises three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom. The camera performance is among the best in business currently, and it can record videos in 8K resolution. The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1, and one can expect more OS updates periodically.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price in India: Rs 60,990 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Here’s another impressive offering, this time from the Vivo sub-brand. Just like the S22, the iQOO 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get either 8 GB or 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage; the former offers better value given the 5K price difference. The phone has a sharp 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and the capability of displaying over a billion colour shades. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12.

The rear camera department here is quite versatile too. You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. And lastly, there’s a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that facilitates 2.5X optical zoom. The 16MP front camera does a good job with selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G’s 4700 mAh battery can last over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge it fully in just 20 minutes. It supports 50W fast wireless charging too.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 59,990 for 8GB RAM/256GB storage; Rs 64,990 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

This phone from our sub-60K list can hold its own in this budget too, courtesy of its powerful hardware and impressive feature list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is accompanied by 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. You get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 10-bit P-OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1250 nits peak brightness. The HDR10+ compliant display is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs Android 12, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock user interface. Expect an Android 13 update soon.

Other than the processing muscle, the camera department is quite potent here. You get a 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 12MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom. Thus, you have all the key bases covered as you would expect from a flagship phone. And there’s more! You also get a 60MP front camera to appeal to the selfie crowd. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s 4610 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate use, and supports 125 Watts wired and 50 Watts wireless fast charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India: Rs 59,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage